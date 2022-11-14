Twitter explodes as Patriots and Raiders fans unite in wanting Josh McDaniels out as head coach

Jordy McElroy
It’s no surprise that New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders fans are joining arm-in-arm and calling for Josh McDaniels to be shown the door as the head coach in Las Vegas.

In only half of his first season with the team, the former Patriots offensive coordinator has taken the reigns and steered them off a cliff. That playoff contending franchise that appeared to be on the up-and-up less than a year ago has been torn asunder and reduced to ashes.

The “death star” just looks like death right now, particularly when it comes to any hope they had of clinching a second consecutive postseason berth. And this is coming on the heels of them making splash signings for marquee playmakers like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

The fact that McDaniels dropped a loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that just hired Jeff Saturday off the ESPN set for his first NFL head coaching gig set a new low for the team.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans are on the cheery side in hopes of getting back their former offensive coordinator. Let’s be honest, the team worked much better when McDaniels was handling the play-calling duties under Belichick. It was like night and day in comparison to the Matt Patricia era.

He also had a deeper connection with Mac Jones that showed up on Sundays. So him leaving Las Vegas might prove beneficial for both sides involved.

That’s at least what fans of both teams are saying right now on Twitter.

 

