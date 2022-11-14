Twitter explodes as Patriots and Raiders fans unite in wanting Josh McDaniels out as head coach

It’s no surprise that New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders fans are joining arm-in-arm and calling for Josh McDaniels to be shown the door as the head coach in Las Vegas.

In only half of his first season with the team, the former Patriots offensive coordinator has taken the reigns and steered them off a cliff. That playoff contending franchise that appeared to be on the up-and-up less than a year ago has been torn asunder and reduced to ashes.

The “death star” just looks like death right now, particularly when it comes to any hope they had of clinching a second consecutive postseason berth. And this is coming on the heels of them making splash signings for marquee playmakers like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

The fact that McDaniels dropped a loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that just hired Jeff Saturday off the ESPN set for his first NFL head coaching gig set a new low for the team.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans are on the cheery side in hopes of getting back their former offensive coordinator. Let’s be honest, the team worked much better when McDaniels was handling the play-calling duties under Belichick. It was like night and day in comparison to the Matt Patricia era.

He also had a deeper connection with Mac Jones that showed up on Sundays. So him leaving Las Vegas might prove beneficial for both sides involved.

That’s at least what fans of both teams are saying right now on Twitter.

Josh McDaniels is a 🤡 and he is making the Raiders the laughing stock of the NFL Josh McDaniels sucks#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/gdxhzn6ZDa — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) November 14, 2022

Good morning! It’s time for the fire Josh McDaniels plunge. pic.twitter.com/aCzxePAKIq — James Ramey (@ABNRanger87) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels is a horrible HC. He should have stayed an AC with the Patriots. — HealthOverEverything (@poundaway) November 14, 2022

Fire Josh McDaniels so he can come back to the Patriots @Raiders — Steve (@Decision_Made) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels should never be a head coach, so @Patriots hire him back when he gets fired pic.twitter.com/b52VOxfRiX — Luigy Chery (@lgchery) November 14, 2022

Hey Mark Davis.

Still loving Josh McDaniels?

You sure can pick winners.

You have disgraced this proud franchise for too long.

Please FIRE McDaniels.

Then PLEASE go away.

The only way and I mean the only way this team starts winning is if you leave.#Raiders — JacksonBleu (@Dufdaduf) November 14, 2022

@Raiders fire Josh mcdaniels you cowards ….also @Patriots pls bring him back when they do — Gerg (@ollergin) November 14, 2022

Announce the Josh McDaniels firing already @Raiders!! I need my guy back to fix this Patriots offense. — recovering boston sports fan (@nadersoufan7) November 14, 2022

Please fire josh mcdaniels — Raider Ways (@Oleon2006) November 14, 2022

Today is November 14, 2022. It would also be a great day for the Raiders to fire Josh McDaniels. — Daniel (@Raidger4) November 14, 2022

Today is national fire Josh McDaniels day — Young Larry David ☘️ (@Timmy2xtimes) November 14, 2022

Great day to fire Josh McDaniels 🤡🤡🤡 — Raiders Report (@JordanJeszenka) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels isn’t a good head coach. In fact, he’s a piss poor head coach. Huge Adam Gase Vibes. I would fire him ASAP — Mike Umbro (@TheMyth_Umbro) November 14, 2022

It’s my weekly fire josh McDaniels tweet — Mike Oxlong (@musiqbeing) November 14, 2022

Please, PLEASE. Do It, Las Vegas. It's good for both sides. The Matt Patricia/Joe Judge OC error is not working (& ruining Mac Jones). If Josh McDaniels can get his old job back, it would be a bigger upgrade than any the #Patriots could have pulled off at the trade deadline. — Phil R. (@jinzilla20) November 14, 2022

After one of the most humiliating head coaching losses in the history of the NFL, I guess it was no surprise that Josh McDaniels was seen in the late hours of Sunday night at Logan Airport. #Patriots @Patriots pic.twitter.com/DTBBI8GztU — Parker (@tmwsiy) November 14, 2022

Mac Jones once Josh McDaniels comes back to the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Ov4edhqKWB — His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels needs to go back to the Patriots and be the OC. Cause HEAD COACH he is not AT ALL. — Derrick Victor Dray (@DrayDay1985) November 14, 2022

Well, Josh McDaniels could be back in Foxboro by Thanksgiving #Patriots — Billy (@BillyW_91) November 14, 2022

Can't wait for Josh McDaniels to get hired by Bill Belichick as a "senior football advisor" later this year. #patriots — His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) November 14, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire