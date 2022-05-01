Twitter explodes after Draymond Green's controversial ejection vs. Grizzlies

Twitter explodes after Draymond's controversial ejection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Controversial officiating already has reared its head in Game 1 of the Warriors' second-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.

With the Warriors trailing 54-53 with a little over one minute remaining in the second quarter at FedExForum, Draymond Green issued a hard foul on Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

After review, it was ruled a Flagrant 2 foul, signaling an automatic ejection.

Draymond was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 1pic.twitter.com/ghZo3PShLT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

Given the nature of hard playoff fouls and the fact that a Flagrant 2 signals an automatic ejection, Twitter was in an uproar after the refs decided to dismiss Green from the game.

NBA players in particular had great reactions to Green's ejection.

We gotta have better context with these rules man. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022

Flagrant 2 ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ thatâ€™s big for this game — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 1, 2022

Smh soft!!!!! Its bad for the game. Yu canâ€™t do nothing. They took the fun away from the game. — Philly Cheese ðŸ§€ (@dionwaiters3) May 1, 2022

Canâ€™t officiate the PLAYER officiate the PLAY — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 1, 2022

That flagrant 2 might be majorly detrimental to this warriors team this gameâ€¦Draymond is a MAJOR part in that system! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 1, 2022

Todays league: flagrant 2â€¦ BACK IN THE DAY: common foul! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 1, 2022

Green finished with six points in 17 minutes of action before his ejection.