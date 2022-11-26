Twitter explodes with Bryce Young’s running TD to tie Iron Bowl early
Alabama and Auburn are facing off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the Iron Bowl. Though the Tigers are only playing for bowl eligibility, the Crimson Tide still has a chance at the College Football Playoff. Oh, and there’s also the fact that this is one of the most heated rivalries in the history of college football.
Bryce Young and the offense started off slow but responded quickly to an Auburn touchdown.
Young hurled up a deep ball to Jermain Burton to set up an eventual touchdown run by Young.
Twitter users were quick to share their reaction to Young’s athleticism.
The Play
WALK 👏 IT 👏 IN @_bryce_young
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2022
Alabama's scoring opens with Young
.@_bryce_young takes it in for6️⃣!
1st Q: Bama 7 | Auburn 7 pic.twitter.com/cCxklW0SAc
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2022
Nothing new
TOUCHDOWN BRYCE YOUNG
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 26, 2022
Hey now, he's still wearing crimson
One very lucky NFL team will be gifted Bryce Young next spring
— Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) November 26, 2022
Leader
Thank goodness we have Bryce Young. Touchdown Alabama!
— High_Tider (@High_Tider) November 26, 2022
I'm not too sure about that
Bryce Young is too good for Alabama
— Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) November 26, 2022
Let's focus on the here and now
I am not emotionally ready to have a Qb not named Bryce Young leading our team
— Matt Landry (@Landry1117) November 26, 2022
He's alright, I guess
Bryce Young is pretty good
— Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 26, 2022
QB1
Bryce Young still the best QB in the nation.
— von (@404von_) November 26, 2022
He can do it all
Me to Bryce Young: run it in, baby!!!
Love when the quarterback does what I suggest 😂 #RollTide #ironbowl2022
— Courtney Cook (@CourtneyCook222) November 26, 2022
Nothing wrong here
Bryce Young: the real Iron Bowl Superman #ironbowl #rolltide #aubvsbama
— Clint Lewey (@ClintLewey) November 26, 2022