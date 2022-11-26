Twitter explodes with Bryce Young’s running TD to tie Iron Bowl early

Alabama and Auburn are facing off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the Iron Bowl. Though the Tigers are only playing for bowl eligibility, the Crimson Tide still has a chance at the College Football Playoff. Oh, and there’s also the fact that this is one of the most heated rivalries in the history of college football.

Bryce Young and the offense started off slow but responded quickly to an Auburn touchdown.

Young hurled up a deep ball to Jermain Burton to set up an eventual touchdown run by Young.

Twitter users were quick to share their reaction to Young’s athleticism.

The Play

Alabama's scoring opens with Young

.@_bryce_young takes it in for6️⃣! 1st Q: Bama 7 | Auburn 7 pic.twitter.com/cCxklW0SAc — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2022

Nothing new

TOUCHDOWN BRYCE YOUNG — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 26, 2022

Hey now, he's still wearing crimson

One very lucky NFL team will be gifted Bryce Young next spring — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) November 26, 2022

Leader

Thank goodness we have Bryce Young. Touchdown Alabama! — High_Tider (@High_Tider) November 26, 2022

I'm not too sure about that

Bryce Young is too good for Alabama — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) November 26, 2022

Let's focus on the here and now

I am not emotionally ready to have a Qb not named Bryce Young leading our team — Matt Landry (@Landry1117) November 26, 2022

He's alright, I guess

Bryce Young is pretty good — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 26, 2022

QB1

Bryce Young still the best QB in the nation. — von (@404von_) November 26, 2022

He can do it all

Me to Bryce Young: run it in, baby!!! Love when the quarterback does what I suggest 😂 #RollTide #ironbowl2022 — Courtney Cook (@CourtneyCook222) November 26, 2022

Nothing wrong here

