Twitter explodes with Bryce Young’s running TD to tie Iron Bowl early

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama and Auburn are facing off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the Iron Bowl. Though the Tigers are only playing for bowl eligibility, the Crimson Tide still has a chance at the College Football Playoff. Oh, and there’s also the fact that this is one of the most heated rivalries in the history of college football.

Bryce Young and the offense started off slow but responded quickly to an Auburn touchdown.

Young hurled up a deep ball to Jermain Burton to set up an eventual touchdown run by Young.

Twitter users were quick to share their reaction to Young’s athleticism.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

