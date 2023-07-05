Twitter explodes after 5-star WR Cameron Coleman commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M is on a heck of a hot streak at the moment getting commits from multiple skill players for Jimbo and Petrino to work into the offense. On the 4th of July, 2024 five-star wide receiver receiver out of Alabama, Cameron Coleman, set off fireworks with his commitment to Texas A&M.
After announcing he gave a little insight to 247 sports about his process and why he chose the Aggies:
“Really the last time I went up there I felt comfortable and it was the place I wanted to be,” Coleman said.
“My relationship with Coach (Dameyune) Craig was the tightest out of the bunch. They have a new offensive coordinator Coach Bobby (Petrino) and the Aggie network outside of life after football you can get a job after football and it was a place I felt comfortable with.”
𝒞𝑜𝓂𝓂𝒾𝓉𝓉𝑒𝒹 #Agtg🙏🏾 #GIGEM👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/fkpCpg6jxM
— Cameron Coleman (@CamColeman12) July 4, 2023
Colemen’s commitment announcement capped off a strong few week for the Aggies in the recruiting department and Twitter was buzzing.
Billy Liucci likes where see he sees things going
Texas A&M recruiting engine picking up major steam and some outstanding work from @Dameyunecraig16 in Alabama to land one of the very best. https://t.co/PvfXih9gen
— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) July 5, 2023
Crystal Ball are not always correct
Yeah, this was actually one of the 5⭐️s Billy was counting on.
Happy Fourth of July little buddy 👍🏼 https://t.co/YJKIiCXlc5
— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) July 4, 2023
Legit Five star talent
⭐️ – no
⭐️⭐️ – no
⭐️⭐️⭐️ – no
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – no
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – yes
Welcome to Aggieland, @CamColeman12 pic.twitter.com/LhhIOzVFTt
— TexAgs Recruiting (@TA_Recruiting) July 4, 2023
Coach Craig was in a good mood on July 4th
#mood #Gigem pic.twitter.com/AQ8CDkDBJZ
— Dameyune Craig (@Dameyunecraig16) July 5, 2023
Fellow Aggie Commit and recruiter Dealyn Evans
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOM https://t.co/q8eNyqAb1x
— Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) July 5, 2023
Top Aggie Target Terry Bussy is all smiles
😁
— Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) July 4, 2023
24' WR Gating knows the WR just got better
— Debron Gatling🥋 (@bigsgbron) July 4, 2023
Weigman is going to have a ton of talent to work with next season
Texas A&M Land a top WR from the 2024 prospect class 🥵
WR Cameron Coleman chooses to commit to the Aggies & Jimbo Fischer over the likes of Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, etc !
Look out for that Weigman/Coleman connection in ‘24 💪 pic.twitter.com/1aFLg9bsJA
— Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) July 5, 2023
Jimbo is hitting his stride and closing on recruits
🚨🚨RECRUITING 🚨🚨
🏈 Cameron Coleman#GigEm x #WADY
pic.twitter.com/hGhCrFds2e
— Tim England (@tengland_150) July 4, 2023
Hayes sees what Jimbo has cooking
Texas A&M Recruiting 📈📈
All I’m gonna say.. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/TYGhEuQIJ7
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2023