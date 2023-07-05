Twitter explodes after 5-star WR Cameron Coleman commits to Texas A&M

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Texas A&M is on a heck of a hot streak at the moment getting commits from multiple skill players for Jimbo and Petrino to work into the offense. On the 4th of July, 2024 five-star wide receiver receiver out of Alabama, Cameron Coleman, set off fireworks with his commitment to Texas A&M.

After announcing he gave a little insight to 247 sports about his process and why he chose the Aggies:

“Really the last time I went up there I felt comfortable and it was the place I wanted to be,” Coleman said.

“My relationship with Coach (Dameyune) Craig was the tightest out of the bunch. They have a new offensive coordinator Coach Bobby (Petrino) and the Aggie network outside of life after football you can get a job after football and it was a place I felt comfortable with.”

Colemen’s commitment announcement capped off a strong few week for the Aggies in the recruiting department and Twitter was buzzing.

Billy Liucci likes where see he sees things going

Crystal Ball are not always correct

Legit Five star talent

Coach Craig was in a good mood on July 4th

Fellow Aggie Commit and recruiter Dealyn Evans

Top Aggie Target Terry Bussy is all smiles

24' WR Gating knows the WR just got better

Weigman is going to have a ton of talent to work with next season

Jimbo is hitting his stride and closing on recruits

Hayes sees what Jimbo has cooking

