Twitter explodes after 5-star WR Cameron Coleman commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M is on a heck of a hot streak at the moment getting commits from multiple skill players for Jimbo and Petrino to work into the offense. On the 4th of July, 2024 five-star wide receiver receiver out of Alabama, Cameron Coleman, set off fireworks with his commitment to Texas A&M.

After announcing he gave a little insight to 247 sports about his process and why he chose the Aggies:

“Really the last time I went up there I felt comfortable and it was the place I wanted to be,” Coleman said. “My relationship with Coach (Dameyune) Craig was the tightest out of the bunch. They have a new offensive coordinator Coach Bobby (Petrino) and the Aggie network outside of life after football you can get a job after football and it was a place I felt comfortable with.”

Colemen’s commitment announcement capped off a strong few week for the Aggies in the recruiting department and Twitter was buzzing.

Billy Liucci likes where see he sees things going

Texas A&M recruiting engine picking up major steam and some outstanding work from @Dameyunecraig16 in Alabama to land one of the very best. https://t.co/PvfXih9gen — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) July 5, 2023

Crystal Ball are not always correct

Yeah, this was actually one of the 5⭐️s Billy was counting on. Happy Fourth of July little buddy 👍🏼 https://t.co/YJKIiCXlc5 — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) July 4, 2023

Legit Five star talent

⭐️ – no

⭐️⭐️ – no

⭐️⭐️⭐️ – no

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – no

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ – yes Welcome to Aggieland, @CamColeman12 pic.twitter.com/LhhIOzVFTt — TexAgs Recruiting (@TA_Recruiting) July 4, 2023

Coach Craig was in a good mood on July 4th

Fellow Aggie Commit and recruiter Dealyn Evans

Top Aggie Target Terry Bussy is all smiles

😁 — Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) July 4, 2023

24' WR Gating knows the WR just got better

Weigman is going to have a ton of talent to work with next season

Texas A&M Land a top WR from the 2024 prospect class 🥵 WR Cameron Coleman chooses to commit to the Aggies & Jimbo Fischer over the likes of Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, etc ! Look out for that Weigman/Coleman connection in ‘24 💪 pic.twitter.com/1aFLg9bsJA — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) July 5, 2023

Jimbo is hitting his stride and closing on recruits

Hayes sees what Jimbo has cooking

