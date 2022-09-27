Twitter exploded over Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football turned into a bit of a showcase for Penn State football as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys visited Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Parsons and the Cowboys came out on top in front of the Giants’ version of the whiteout in the Meadowlands, and Parsons put on quite the show.

Parsons went into the game feeling under the weather, although he did not test positive for COVID so he was still able to take the field and make some plays on defense. The 2021 NFL defensive rookie of the year was determined to make this his Michael Jordan flu game.

Unfortunately for Parsons, his defensive production was scaled back from his typical performance. Parsons ended the night with just one tackle, but he did have a couple of eye-popping QB hurries on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Grown ass man 🤧😤🦁 https://t.co/TvD9qDcOhM — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 27, 2022

😂😂😂😂 I’ma send the giants some almond milk 🥛🥛🍼 https://t.co/pbsjxPqbmF — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 27, 2022

Barkley was not going to let the game go without a couple of highlights of his own, of course. Barkley ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to give the Giants a lead.

Saquon Barkley (36-yd TD run) Against 8 defenders in the box, Barkley gained +31 rushing yards over expected on his 36-yd TD run. Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing yards over expected this season (+114), surpassing Nick Chubb (+104).#DALvsNYG | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/5CVfHqHSfp — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 27, 2022

Despite the loss, Saquon Barkley put together another impressive stat-line. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pxPEMoCPa3 — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) September 27, 2022

Barkley was hoping the whiteout would yield some positive memories for the Giants, but clearly that was not the case.

Saquon Barkley on his excitement for the white-out on Monday night Full video: https://t.co/3pLZ940T0E pic.twitter.com/r3G5D7S3yX — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) September 22, 2022

After the game, Barkley met with the media in the Giants locker room wearing a Penn State shirt.

Saquon Barkley says he tried to get a read on Sterling Shepard’s injury as he was driving off and Shepard gave him a look of disappointment. He’s hopeful the tests don’t show what everyone clearly fears #Giants pic.twitter.com/pdzEXG7UXl — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 27, 2022

Yeah, it was quite a night for Penn State football fans to be proud of.

