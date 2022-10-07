Twitter erupts after Phillies’ improbable comeback win over Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Fightin’ Phils lived up to their moniker in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

Down 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Phillies came roaring back with six runs. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the inning, but Philly still secured the 6-3 victory to send St. Louis to the brink of elimination.

Rhys Hoskins struck out to begin the inning, but the next seven batters reached base and the Phillies broke the game open. Jean Segura knocked in the tying and go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single.

As expected, social media blew up as the Cardinals collapsed. There were several remarkable stats that helped show just how improbable the comeback was…

Entering today, the Cardinals were 93-0 in their playoff history when leading by 2+ runs heading to the 9th.



Thanks to the @Phillies, they are now 93-1 ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/F0FPzvbq5X — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2022

The Phillies are the 10th team in postseason history to score 6+ runs in an inning in the 9th or later



They're the first of those to do it when entering the inning scoreless — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2022

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley allowed four earned runs today vs the Phillies.



Helsley allowed six earned runs during July, August, and September COMBINED. — ðƒðšð§ ð‘ð¨ðœð¡ðž (@RochesRWinners) October 7, 2022

After the Phillies’ six-run inning, many Cardinals fans headed for the exits early. Of course, that prompted some great reactions…

Beat that traffic âœŒï¸ pic.twitter.com/OB9OdmKoMW — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 7, 2022

St.Louis Cardinals fans pulling a Denver Broncos fans in a playoff game is not what I saw coming today. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 7, 2022

Cardinals fans leaving early should have to serve a suspension for the rest of the postseason. Canâ€™t have that. Anything can happen in October. Be better. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 7, 2022

The best part of Twitter during these insane games is just the general absurdity. And boy, was there some general absurdity on Friday afternoon. Here are some of the best reactions during Philly’s comeback…

Incredible reaction from the Phillies Postgame Live crew as Jean Segura gave the Phils the lead ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/kGAmGpgrir — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 7, 2022

â€œI knew the Phils were putting up 6 in the 9th.â€ pic.twitter.com/LaL0xTfuF9 — BetMGM ðŸ¦ (@BetMGM) October 7, 2022

This is truly one of the all-time postseason meltdowns. Yikes. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 7, 2022

Wow Philliesâ€¦ thatâ€™s impressive — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 7, 2022

The Cardinals, in the ninth inning, have become the 2012-21 Phillies. This is unbelievable. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 7, 2022

They stuck with a reliever who couldnâ€™t throw a strike for 30 pitches in a best of three series LOLOLOLOLOL — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) October 7, 2022

Alec Bohm taking 101 off the shoulder and coming up clapping is the highlight — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) October 7, 2022

WE FIGHT GOTDAMMIT !!!! — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) October 7, 2022

The Phillies have a chance to eliminate the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 8:37 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Aaron Nola will take the mound for Philly, while Miles Mikolas will start for St. Louis.