Twitter erupts after Phillies’ improbable comeback win over Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Fightin’ Phils lived up to their moniker in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

Down 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Phillies came roaring back with six runs. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the inning, but Philly still secured the 6-3 victory to send St. Louis to the brink of elimination.

Rhys Hoskins struck out to begin the inning, but the next seven batters reached base and the Phillies broke the game open. Jean Segura knocked in the tying and go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single.

As expected, social media blew up as the Cardinals collapsed. There were several remarkable stats that helped show just how improbable the comeback was…

After the Phillies’ six-run inning, many Cardinals fans headed for the exits early. Of course, that prompted some great reactions…

The best part of Twitter during these insane games is just the general absurdity. And boy, was there some general absurdity on Friday afternoon. Here are some of the best reactions during Philly’s comeback…

The Phillies have a chance to eliminate the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 8:37 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Aaron Nola will take the mound for Philly, while Miles Mikolas will start for St. Louis.

