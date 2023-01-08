Twitter erupts over the Bears getting the No. 1 overall draft pick

The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 with the opportunity to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 3-13, the Bears just needed to lose to the Minnesota Vikings and have the 2-12-1 Houston Texans, led by former Bears head coach Lovie Smith, get a victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears did their part, losing 29-13 to finish the season 3-14. All that was left was to watch the Texans try to come back against the Colts after blowing a double-digit lead.

Thanks to an improbable fourth and 20 conversion to score a touchdown and then get the go-ahead two-point conversion, Houston secured the 32-31 win that gave the Bears the top draft pick. It’s the first time since 1947 Chicago will hold the keys to the first overall selection.

Watching the back-and-forth game between the Texans and Colts was stressful for Bears fans, but they rejoiced when it was all said and done. With the top draft pick and the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, the Bears will be very active in the spring. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement while thanking Smith and the Texans for getting the job done.

