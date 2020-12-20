Twitter erupts after Derrick Henry’s vicious stiff-arm on Lions CB

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is no stranger to tossing defenders like rag dolls with his vicious stiff-arm, and he did that once again during the Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions.

With the Titans up 14-7 and driving in Lions territory, Henry took a carry to the outside where he met Lions cornerback Alex Myres.

King Henry promptly tossed Myres aside and onto the sideline like he was nothing, enabling the Titans back to pick up a few extra yards in the process. Tennessee would finish the drive with a Ryan Tannehill touchdown run.

In case you missed Henry adding yet another victim to his list of legendary stiff-arms, here’s another look at the play.

Derrick Henry with the MEAN stiff arm! 👑 📺: Watch #DETvsTEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/1jhPLFZncg — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 20, 2020

As is normally the case when Henry stiff arms someone into the stratosphere, Twitter had a field day when reacting:

Watching Derrick Henry stiff-arm defenders: pic.twitter.com/wWDX8JO9aS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 20, 2020

Me watching Derrick Henry stiff-arm yet another defender. pic.twitter.com/PxBxvAkWEi — christy (@christynhicks) December 20, 2020

Every time Derrick Henry sends a grown man soaring through the skies with a stiff arm pic.twitter.com/SUJyAasGHA — Cyberhunk 2077 (@knewwm) December 20, 2020

After that stiff arm, @KingHenry_2 could be charged with assault. That was cold. 🤣🤣🤣🤣💪💪💪 — Jason newmann (@dartslinger77) December 20, 2020

Derrick Henry’s stiff arm should be an assault charge — Djenks✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿® (@djenks_34) December 20, 2020

Derrick henry needs fantasy points for that stiff arm — YTS™ (@Lilsoso_) December 20, 2020

Sheesh. Another disrespectful stiff arm by Derrick Henry. This time he got Lions CB Alex Myers. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 20, 2020

Derrick Henry has 70 yards on 12 carries and just tossed Alex Myres like a rag doll with a stiff arm. #Titans — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) December 20, 2020

Oh no, Derrick Henry just did the stiff-arm homicide again — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) December 20, 2020

GIVE DERRICK HENRY THE MVP RIGHT NOW! PLEASE! YOU’RE GETTING PEOPLE HURT! HOW MANY GROWN MEN DOES HE HAVE TO STIFF ARM OFF OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU BEFORE YOU LISTEN?!?! JUST DO IT SO HE’LL STOP EMBARRASSING GROWN MEN! THEY HAVE FAMILIES! — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) December 20, 2020

At this point I'm convinced that @KingHenry_2 has a Stiff Arm Hit List. He just looks at the opposing teams roster each week & picks out the dude that he is going to stiff arm into oblivion. — Troy Vermillion 🐺 (@T1V_1) December 20, 2020

Derrick Henry wound up for that stiff arm my god — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) December 20, 2020

Three things are certain in life- death, taxes and Derrick Henry showing no mercy with his brutal stiff arm. Grown men out here getting embarrassed! 😂💪🏾 @KingHenry_2 @Titans — Alecia Colwell (@alecia_colwell) December 20, 2020

Henry’s stiff-arm isn’t the only thing to talk about from this game, though.

The Alabama product finished the first half with 14 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, also. He needs to average 156 rushing yards per game over Tennessee’s final three to get to 2,000 yards.

Henry is also vying for his second consecutive rushing crown after entering the day as the league’s leading rusher. Should Henry accomplish that feat, he’d be the first running back since LaDainian Tomlinson to do it (2006-07).