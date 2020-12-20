Twitter erupts after Derrick Henry’s vicious stiff-arm on Lions CB

Mike Moraitis
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is no stranger to tossing defenders like rag dolls with his vicious stiff-arm, and he did that once again during the Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions.

With the Titans up 14-7 and driving in Lions territory, Henry took a carry to the outside where he met Lions cornerback Alex Myres.

King Henry promptly tossed Myres aside and onto the sideline like he was nothing, enabling the Titans back to pick up a few extra yards in the process. Tennessee would finish the drive with a Ryan Tannehill touchdown run.

In case you missed Henry adding yet another victim to his list of legendary stiff-arms, here’s another look at the play.

Henry’s stiff-arm isn’t the only thing to talk about from this game, though.

The Alabama product finished the first half with 14 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, also. He needs to average 156 rushing yards per game over Tennessee’s final three to get to 2,000 yards.

Henry is also vying for his second consecutive rushing crown after entering the day as the league’s leading rusher. Should Henry accomplish that feat, he’d be the first running back since LaDainian Tomlinson to do it (2006-07).

