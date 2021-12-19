Twitter erupts in confusion over Michael Pittman Jr. ejection

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was ejected on Saturday night against the New England Patriots for his involvement in a fight with safety Kyle Dugger.

Even though Dugger, not Pittman Jr., threw a punch, both players were ejected from the game. In such a high-leverage contest when it comes to playoff implications, Twitter couldn’t find any good reason why Pittman Jr. deserved an ejection.

Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman Jr. have both been ejected from the game #ForeverNE | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/FJ33vATnTi — Under The Hoodie: New England Patriots (@HoodiePatriots) December 19, 2021

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Michael Pittman Jr shouldn’t have been ejected for that smh trash call🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kameron Dennis (@kdfresh20) December 19, 2021

Hey @nfl why did Michael Pittman Jr get thrown out of the game when he had his helmet ripped off, pushed from behind and tackled to the ground? — Justin Whitaker (@JustinWhitaker) December 19, 2021

I STAND WITH MICHAEL PITTMAN JR — Abz 🐺🦍 (@Abz_Swervo22) December 19, 2021

How does Michael Pittman Jr get thrown out of the game for blocking? He was pushed from behind while another guy ripped his helmet off and then forearms his throat on the ground so stupid — SKOL TALK (@skol_talk) December 19, 2021

Michael Pittman Jr. literally getting jumped on the field and he's ejected. BS. pic.twitter.com/Jc8LweG85M — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) December 19, 2021

There are two people who should be ejected in this video. Michael Pittman Jr is not one of those people. pic.twitter.com/C6FD2Dy5kP — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) December 19, 2021

Michael Pittman Jr got ejected for this pic.twitter.com/O1T8iImh0M — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) December 19, 2021

No way Michael Pittman Jr. should've been thrown out!!!! Smh! #ForTheShoe — Chris (@KiissHurtado15) December 19, 2021

I am suing @NFLOfficiating for that Michael Pittman Jr. ejection. I am taking action immediately — Jack Grady (@JayGrayy) December 19, 2021

Michael Pittman Jr & Kyle Dugger both get tossed for an altercation in which MPJ's helmet was ripped off and took a punch to the head. #Colts | @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) December 19, 2021

Michael Pittman Jr. did NOTHING wrong. #Colts — Heather 📚 ☕️ (@Ink_Drinker_) December 19, 2021

Michael Pittman Jr just got ejected from this game for defending himself from being assaulted lol. #NFL — Hayden (@HotTakeHayd) December 19, 2021

Why did Michael Pittman Jr. get ejected? — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) December 19, 2021

WHY IS MICHAEL PITTMAN JR BEING EJECTED?!?! — Drake's Dance Coach (@ArdenSportsTalk) December 19, 2021

Michael Pittman Jr. thrown out too after getting his helmet ripped off? What the heck refs? — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) December 19, 2021

How does MPJ get ejected for that? Critical loss for the Colts. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) December 19, 2021

Why can't the referees go to the replay booth to figure out the penalties on a fight like that? — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 19, 2021

They threw Pittman out for that? WOW — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 19, 2021

Pittman thrown out too? — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) December 19, 2021

