NFL Twitter erupts as Bears reportedly deal top pick to Panthers

The Chicago Bears reportedly are trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange, the Bears are receiving the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and WR D.J. Moore

The internet erupted on Friday night following the deal as Bears fans were generally over the moon that QB Justin Fields now has a wide receiver he can count on in Moore while others are praising GM Ryan Poles for the move.

Here is all that's being said:

To start, Bears fans are ecstatic that Fields' development continues to be a priority now that he has Moore on board:

What a haul! They got a star WR, 24' first round pick which is a star filled draft at the top. They will still get a good EDGE at #9. This puts the Bears success in Justin Fields hands. — Mike Speer (@realmikespeer) March 10, 2023

Justin fields got his receiver — E (@C00LEYFLY) March 10, 2023

Of course, there are those who think Poles is the absolute man. Some labeled the move as a "masterclass."

Ryan Poles walking into the office Monday morning...



Good Lord he stole the soul from the #CarolinaPanthers pic.twitter.com/q9kZqs9J5i — Louis Paone (@LouisPaoneLV) March 10, 2023

Crazy haul for the Bears, well done by Ryan Poles. Hope Carolina knows what they're doing... — The Fanâ€™s Place (@The_Fans_Place) March 10, 2023

Panthers fans are more or less upset with the trade.

I just need to stay off social media right now. That trade pissed me off.. #Panthers #Bears Carolina got fleeced... — Craig S. (@only1scratch) March 10, 2023

Carolina Panther when it comes to ruining their own franchise pic.twitter.com/7iqo55g84T — GalloðŸŒ— (@Gallosavedme) March 10, 2023

But not all of the Panthers fans are devastated by the move. As a matter of fact, many are manifesting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud for Carolina with their new No. 1 pick.

