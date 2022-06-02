Twitter enjoyed Charles Barkley providing most of the entertainment before Aaron Rodgers' strong finish in The Match VI

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Aaron Rodgers reacts during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley was responsible for many of the laughs both on and off the golf course during The Match VI Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

But Aaron Rodgers got the last one.

At the last hole.

No. 12 actually.

Rodgers drained a 15-foot birdie putt to give himself and Tom Brady a 1-up victory over fellow star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The Match is made for television, but it isn't exactly a tradition....yet.

However, when Charles Barkley is helping call the shots on the golf course, it's truly an event unlike any other.

Without Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson (or any other professional golfer) playing in Match VI it was often Barkley's commentary that became the real show.

After a few rough shots, it didn't take him long for an early mic drop.

And he was just warming up.

Charles Barkley absolutely priceless “god bless all these fans almost got killed out there” and “if those guys hit me this is gonna be called TNTCharlesBarkley network cuz I’m gonna sue you all” #thematch — Bull (Rich Gaenzler) (@BullGaenzler) June 2, 2022

J.J. Watt, also providing commentary for TNT, agreed.

J.J. Watt as the players approach the first tee of The March: “Ernie, there are some humans whose lives would be in danger if I stepped up to this tee. This is absurd.”



Charles Barkley: “Come on, J.J. Once you hit one person, they’re all the same after that.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2022

Barkley even made viewers laugh when he was plugging sponsors.

Not only did Rodgers finish strong, but his start wasn't shabby either.

#TheMatch talk:



Josh Allen on Aaron Rodgers: “This guy’s pretty good at golf. That’s what happens when you don’t go to OTA’s.” — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 1, 2022

And beware Chuck, his football confidence apparently spills over onto the golf course.

This just in: Aaron Rodgers just said he’ll let Charles Barkley cut off his man bun on the 18th green in Tahoe if Chuck beats him there later this summer. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 1, 2022

Especially when Mahomes isn't worried about staying hydrated.

