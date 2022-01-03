Twitter drags Carson Wentz after poor outing in loss to Raiders

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was just one of the many reasons the team failed to secure a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite their chances to clinch a playoff berth, the team came out flat and uninspired. It started with Wentz, who didn’t practice all week due to COVID-19 protocols. Even so, Wentz continued to make bone-headed mistakes for the majority of the game. Had he played to his potential, the Colts would have won this game.

He did have his moments, though. The final drive before the end of the first half was extremely strong. The offense worked up-tempo as the drive started with fewer than two minutes left. On that drive, he was 7-of-9 for 59 yards with his two incompletions coming at the goal line before Jonathan Taylor ran in a touchdown.

But then he had moments like missing a wide-open T.Y. Hilton for a potential touchdown. Or launching a ball 45 yards downfield that should have been intercepted but in a fluke, landed in Hilton’s hands for a touchdown.

He finished 16-of-27 passing for 148 yards, one touchdown and an 86.7 passer rating.

The volatile play was too much for Wentz and the Colts to overcome in the loss, and Twitter let the quarterback have it following the loss:

