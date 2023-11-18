Advertisement

Twitter doubters creeping in: Hog fans flinching from basketball loss

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

Already reeling from a disappointing football season, Arkansas fans took another jolt Friday night when the No. 14 Razorback basketball team was upset by mid-major UNC Greensboro, 78-72, in Bund Walton Arena.

Arkansas struggled to beat the Spartans last season, having to come back from a five-point halftime deficit to win by seven. After leading 4-2 early in Friday’s game, the Razorbacks proceeded to play catch-up the remainder of the night.

Although it’s still early in the season, a loss is still a loss, to most fans. Some of them, and others, took to X – or Twitter – to post their thoughts after the game. Here is some of what was posted:

3-point Slump

It's only November

Purple Blame

Plenty of time

Stings

Embarrassing

The hate

Lost on purpose?

Humbling Spartans

Realization

Live look

Garbage basketball

No matter what

Always on their mind

Things to work on

No settling

Just tradition

Ugh! Free throws

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire