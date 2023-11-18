Twitter doubters creeping in: Hog fans flinching from basketball loss

Already reeling from a disappointing football season, Arkansas fans took another jolt Friday night when the No. 14 Razorback basketball team was upset by mid-major UNC Greensboro, 78-72, in Bund Walton Arena.

Arkansas struggled to beat the Spartans last season, having to come back from a five-point halftime deficit to win by seven. After leading 4-2 early in Friday’s game, the Razorbacks proceeded to play catch-up the remainder of the night.

Although it’s still early in the season, a loss is still a loss, to most fans. Some of them, and others, took to X – or Twitter – to post their thoughts after the game. Here is some of what was posted:

3-point Slump

they were for 4 for 23 on three point shots. razorback basketball is back. 🙃 — aleigha (@starsaleigha) November 18, 2023

It's only November

Yeah it’s just November I get it I just hate watching ugly basketball and it’s ugly every year. Sometimes unwatchable. Tonight was just flat embarrassing — Mark Anderson (@Razorback40) November 18, 2023

Purple Blame

I blame part of the losses on basketball and soccer on the football stadium being lit up purple — Mark Anderson (@Razorback40) November 18, 2023

Plenty of time

I still love muss and razorbacks basketball. March is a long way off. WPS!!!! — 🏴‍☠️⚾️⭐️H⭐️O⭐️G⭐️S⭐️⚾️🏴‍☠️ (@swampdonkey2021) November 18, 2023

Stings

There will be certain fan bases that drag us for this loss. Let them. Bookmark all of it. We pull this crap every season and every season we’re still playing while they’re home watching. As I said last night, basketball is long season. This loss stings but we’re fine. — Red Kingdom Razorback #14 (3-1) 🐗🔴🟡🐗 (@zcremer52) November 18, 2023

Embarrassing

Basketball has an embarrassing loss. Football just had an embarrassing loss. Soccer loses at home in NCAA tournament. Last Saturday was bad

Today was bad.

Please don’t make tomorrow worse. Signed, Razorback Nation — John (@Looney_Hog) November 18, 2023

The hate

I can honestly say I hate Razorback Twitter after basketball L’s more than I hate anything. 🤣 — Dustin Sanders (@dustin_5688) November 18, 2023

Lost on purpose?

HEY RICK I HEARD RAZORBACK BASKETBALL LOST ON PURPOSE TONIGHT TO SHOW SOLIDARITY WITH THE FOOTBALL TEAM BUT I REFUSE TO SUPPORT THIS PARTICIPATION TROPHY MENTALITY. IT ALL WENT DOWNHILL AT THE UNIVERSITY WHEN JEFF LONG FIRED BOBBY PETRINO AND WE CONTINUE TO PAY FOR HIS SINS. — Cupcakes (@cupcakesarenice) November 18, 2023

Humbling Spartans

Hats off to the Spartans. They humbled the Hogs tonight plain & simple. A disappointing & poor performance for sure, but one they can(& I believe will) certainly learn & grow from👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/oNn5NvE16N — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 18, 2023

Realization

Didnt believe I would come to the realization that I care more about Razorback basketball than these guys. — 🐗Ozark Blood Culture (@KillerBONES9) November 18, 2023

Live look

Let's take a live look at Razorback men's basketball pic.twitter.com/IeRhe2zuZB — Cupcakes (@cupcakesarenice) November 18, 2023

Garbage basketball

No matter what

Love our Hogs Basketball no matter what! On to Atlantis 🐽❤️🏀❤️🐽 — MommAlaina (@mommalaina1) November 18, 2023

Always on their mind

Honestly it’s awesome watching every other fanbase take this opportunity to dog on the hogs. We’re in everyone’s mind and that should make people happy. We do this every year early on so no need to overreact, but will be hard to get a 2 seed or higher at this point. — basketball school (@Braxton08313944) November 18, 2023

Things to work on

The onions sabotaged Arkansas basketball tonight. Shitty loss, doesn’t mean anything besides the fact that we have some things to WORK on. Go Hogs!🐗 — The Hogs Probs🐗 (@TheHogsProbs) November 18, 2023

No settling

I ain’t settling for nothing when it comes to basketball. We all know we can and should win at a high clip. — Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) November 18, 2023

Just tradition

It’s tradition for Arkansas Basketball to lose one non-conference game every year. In retrospect, this loss probably means nothing… but Hogs have a whole lot to work on after this one. — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 18, 2023

Ugh! Free throws

I love the Hogs. I hate how often college basketball games become free throw contests. — The Pig Sty (@thepigsty94) November 18, 2023

