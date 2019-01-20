Twitter in disbelief after obvious missed penalty costs Saints trip to Super Bowl

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports

Every fan in the stands saw it. Every player on the field probably saw it. Every person watching the game on television saw it. League officials saw it.

And yet, the refs didn’t see it.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

At a pivotal juncture of the NFC championship between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, the refs swallowed their whistles when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hammered Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis just yards from the end zone as Lewis was trying to catch a pass from Drew Brees.

No penalty was called on the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman as he defended the Saints’ Tommylee Lewis. (AP)
No penalty was called on the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman as he defended the Saints’ Tommylee Lewis. (AP)

If it wasn’t pass interference, the helmet-to-helmet hit almost certainly should have been called a personal foul. Either way, the Saints should have received a 15-year penalty and a fresh set of downs with 1:45 remaining, which almost certainly would have effectively ended the game. Instead, the Saints had to settle for a field goal to go up 23-20, watched the Rams tie the game minutes later, then lose in overtime.

As the episode played out, plenty of people had their fun with the no-call.

View this post on Instagram

Jersey swap 😂

A post shared by NFL MEMES (@nflmemes_ig) on Jan 20, 2019 at 3:56pm PST


And, predictably, Twitter was in disbelief when it became clear no flags were going to be thrown on the play.

Twitter reacts to absurd no-call during Rams-Saints































More from Yahoo Sports:
Lakers’ Ball taken for X-rays in wheelchair after ankle injury
Forde: Duke’s Williamson not interested in shutting it down for draft
Iole: Pacquiao’s win over Broner turns talk toward Floyd rematch
Hardy disqualified for ugly illegal knee in UFC debut

What to Read Next