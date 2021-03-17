Twitter didn’t forget Michael Brockers’ recent comments about Jared Goff after Rams-Lions trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Well, this is awkward.

That’s probably what Michael Brockers and Jared Goff will say to each other when they arrive in Detroit as teammates again with the Detroit Lions. A week ago, Brockers said Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff after the Rams and Lions agreed to swap quarterbacks.

It wasn’t a harsh criticism of Goff, and Brockers was in an impossible situation by being asked if his new quarterback is an upgrade over his old one, but it’s relevant now that the Rams are finalizing a trade that will send Brockers to the Lions, reuniting the two players in Detroit.

“Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up,” Brockers told TMZ Sports. “It’s a level up. … I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t [win it all].”

Twitter certainly didn’t forget Brockers’ comments about Goff, drudging them back up after the news dropped of the Rams’ and Lions’ swap being finalized.

It’s worth pointing out that Brockers wasn’t strictly critical of Goff on the QB’s way out of Los Angeles. He also had some good things to say about Goff, praising his toughness and experience on the field.

Having been teammates with Goff for the last five seasons, Brockers got to see Goff win playoff games and lead the Rams to the Super Bowl firsthand, also watching him beat the Seahawks in the playoffs with nine fingers.

“They’re getting a tough individual,” Brockers said. “He played in a game in Seattle with nine fingers. I’ve seen this man get hit plenty of times and stand back up and go at it. You’re getting a mentally tough player that doesn’t let a lot get to him. And he has a lot of experience. You can’t take that away from him. The man has made it to the big game and played in big games. So he knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They got a guy with a lot of experience and knows how to get to the big game.”

So maybe things won’t be so awkward when they see each other in Detroit.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams asked Michael Brockers to adjust contract before trade

    The Rams and Michael Brockers couldn't agree on a tweaked contract, so they traded their starting defensive end.

  • Matthew Stafford's hometown buddies realized new Rams QB was 'the bomb' in sixth grade

    Even as a sixth grader, and up through the ranks, Matthew Stafford's hometown buddies in Texas realized the quarterback would be a star.

  • Will Antonio Brown stay put or move on?

    As the Buccaneers keep a large part of the band together, a key in-season arrival remains available. Receiver Antonio Brown, one of the best receivers in football until his career went and stayed sideways two years ago, got his life under control in 2020, served an eight-game suspension, and became a key contributor down the [more]

  • Detroit Lions finalize trade for Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers

    The L.A. Rams shopped Michael Brockers in order to clear cap room after he declined a significant pay cut for the 2021 season

  • Lions acquiring defensive tackle Michael Brockers from Rams

    The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams are making another trade together. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions are acquiring veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers in a deal with the Rams. It’s the second trade the two teams have struck this offseason as former Rams front office executive Brad Holmes now [more]

  • Trent Williams, 49ers hit jackpot with record-breaking six-year contract

    The re-signing of left tackle Trent Williams was Priority No. 1 for the 49ers this offseason.

  • Lions agree to terms with RB Jamaal Williams

    Williams joins the Lions backfield

  • Rams working on deal to trade veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers to Lions

    The Rams are working to finalize a deal to trade veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

  • Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin to start on pole

    It will be a Joe Gibbs Racing front row with Denny Hamlin joined by Martin Truex Jr.

  • Marvel Comics Announces Gay Teen Captain America as Part of New Series

    In a five-part limited edition series set to launch its first issue during Pride Month (June), Marvel will debut a Captain America who is a gay teen.

  • Seahawks ‘made strong bid to poach’ Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

    The Seattle Seahawks have "made a strong bid to poach" running back Leonard Fournette from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers per a report.

  • Salary cap impact of Rams trading Michael Brockers

    The Rams save more by trading Michael Brockers than they would have by cutting him.

  • South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

    Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren. Youn said she was in South Korea's mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots' David Andrews to test free agency; Dolphins interested

    New England Patriots center David Andrews reportedly will test free agency, and the Miami Dolphins appear to be a frontrunner for his services.

  • Breer: Seahawks making 'strong bid' for RB Leonard Fournette

    The Seahawks are in the market for a running back, and they may be eyeing a recent Super Bowl champion.

  • Nintendo Prepares For Record Switch And Gaming Sales: Bloomberg

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) is scheduling for flattish to slightly higher Switch game console sales during FY22, boosted by introducing a version with an OLED display, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The expectations are backed by marquee game releases’ successions leading to estimated software sales of 250 million units in FY22, radically up from a record 205 million units forecast for FY21. However, analysts have predicted a decline in both software and console sales in FY22. The pandemic choked its supply and logistics before prompting a demand surge with global lockdowns. The company’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons drove Switch sales amidst the pandemic and accelerated the transition from packaged software to digital downloads. Why It Matters: Nintendo intended to release a revised version of the Switch in the latter half of 2021 with an enhanced display and upgraded graphics. The Switch and Switch Lite continue to sell well, partly aided by Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X’s supply crisis. However, lack of visibility around Nintendo’s upcoming games and global chip supply bottleneck, including scarcity of more generic parts including display driver integrated circuits and Bluetooth modules, act as potential headwinds. NAND flash memory makers are reportedly preparing more units for the coming fiscal year than the current one. Similarly, software developers prioritize the Switch for their upcoming game releases as the console sets to beat the 100-million-unit sales threshold. Nintendo sold 80 million Switch devices in 2020 end. Games announced for this year include several Pokémon titles and popular third-party games like Fall Guys by Mediatonic. Interestingly Nintendo announced Splatoon 3 for 2022 last month. Price action: NTDOF shares are trading higher by 1.36% at $562.55 on the last check Monday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShift Technologies Appoints Retail Veteran Oded Shein As Finance ChiefAlaska Communications Stockholders Approve ATN International Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Seahawks will not be tendering restricted free agent Shaquem Griffin

    The Seattle Seahawks won't be tendering restricted free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who will then become unrestricted at the deadline.

  • NHL winners and losers from first half of season

    The first half of the season presented challenges because of COVID-19, but now things have calmed down. Who are the winners and losers on the ice?

  • ‘The Bachelor’: What Happened to Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell After the Final Rose?

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you’ve watched the March 15 episode of “The Bachelor” entitled “After The Final Rose.” Usually, it’s “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison putting contestants in the hot seat on the “After The Final Rose” post-final episode of the ABC dating competition series, but following real-life scandal, he was the subject of tonight’s […]

  • Rams are trading DL Michael Brockers to Lions

    The Rams have agreed to a trade with the Lions, sending Michael Brockers to Detroit.