Twitter criticizes Texas A&M after Aggies miss bowl game

1
James Morgan
·4 min read

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are slated to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-7, 1-6) are likely to finish last in the SEC West after being predicted to finish second.

Many media members projected Texas A&M to jump into the same class as Georgia and Alabama, but that has not happened.

Texas A&M has had a notable amount of turmoil this season. The Aggies suspended multiple players and have relied heavily on a lot of talented freshmen. Texas A&M finished with the No. 1 recruiting class of 2022, but all that talent did not translate to wins in the SEC.

Texas A&M’s offense has been very disappointing. The Aggies have not scored over 31 points all season. Texas A&M also suffered an embarrassing defeat to Appalachian State early in the season.

What is next for Texas A&M? Will the Aggies retain Jimbo Fisher, who has a massive buyout? Fisher has done another solid job on the recruiting trail with the class of 2023. The Aggies could see a lot of their talented players hit the transfer portal this offseason.

Here’s what college football Twitter thinks of Texas A&M:

All that talent to end up missing a bowl game

Lots of bad signs for the Aggies

What do the Aggies do now?

The worst preseason prediction of them all

Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was question at best when the season started. Howard’s only pick that still looks decent is Michigan.

Not any pretty stats for Texas A&M

Will this be the craziest offseason in the transfer portal yet?

Comparing Jimbo Fisher to Kevin Sumlin

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories