Twitter criticizes Texas A&M after Aggies miss bowl game

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are slated to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-7, 1-6) are likely to finish last in the SEC West after being predicted to finish second.

Many media members projected Texas A&M to jump into the same class as Georgia and Alabama, but that has not happened.

Texas A&M has had a notable amount of turmoil this season. The Aggies suspended multiple players and have relied heavily on a lot of talented freshmen. Texas A&M finished with the No. 1 recruiting class of 2022, but all that talent did not translate to wins in the SEC.

Texas A&M’s offense has been very disappointing. The Aggies have not scored over 31 points all season. Texas A&M also suffered an embarrassing defeat to Appalachian State early in the season.

What is next for Texas A&M? Will the Aggies retain Jimbo Fisher, who has a massive buyout? Fisher has done another solid job on the recruiting trail with the class of 2023. The Aggies could see a lot of their talented players hit the transfer portal this offseason.

Here’s what college football Twitter thinks of Texas A&M:

All that talent to end up missing a bowl game

Texas A&M has lost 6 in a row with one of the most talented rosters in CFB…They have 3 wins and 2 of those came in games they were outgained by very avg. teams but won anyways…However, Jimbo only has 9 years left on that deal so you'll be ok — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 13, 2022

Texas A&M just became the first ever program to follow a #1 recruiting class with a losing season — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 13, 2022

Lots of bad signs for the Aggies

🚨 TEXAS A&M HAS A WORSE RECORD THAN VANDERBILT 🚨 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2022

2022 Texas A&M: • 1st SEC team eliminated from bowl season • 1st 6-game losing streak at A&M since 1972 • Highest preseason rank to finish with a losing record since 2010 (Texas) • 1st ever program to follow a #1 recruiting class with a losing record — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 13, 2022

What do the Aggies do now?

In worst-case disaster scenarios for Texas A&M I still never fathomed them missing a bowl game — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 13, 2022

Texas A&M is the first college football program ever to follow a #1 national recruiting class with a losing season. Head coach Jimbo Fisher's current buyout: $85.95 million. pic.twitter.com/NzByn2dknC — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 13, 2022

every week I tell myself that it can’t possibly get any worse. and every week i’m wrong. — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) November 13, 2022

The worst preseason prediction of them all

Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was question at best when the season started. Howard’s only pick that still looks decent is Michigan.

Don’t let the Dawg’s win distract you from the fact that @DesmondHoward picked Texas A&M to win the CFP National Championship. GIG EM 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/wRzNLQJZx5 — ᑕOAᑕᕼ YEAᕼ 🏆 (@EVILCOACHYEAH) November 13, 2022

Not any pretty stats for Texas A&M

It is not out of the realm of possibility today that UConn and Rice become bowl eligible while Texas A&M eliminates itself from making one. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

Texas A&M has now lost six consecutive games. The Aggies are No. 4 in 247 Talent Composite. The rest of the top five has three combined losses in 2022. I don't even know how to process that. — David Ubben (@davidubben) November 13, 2022

Texas A&M scoreless quarters by season: 2018: 7

2019: 11

2020*: 8

2021: 11

2022*: 16 *10 games played — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 13, 2022

Will this be the craziest offseason in the transfer portal yet?

Texas A&M is 2-9 in its last 11 games against FBS teams. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 13, 2022

I want to clear the air. I was benched for wearing arm sleeves—something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection. I apologize to my teammates and fans and looking forward to getting back on the field. Much Love!#GigEm #AggieFootball — Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) November 13, 2022

Texas A&M’s slush fund has entered the transfer portal — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2022

Texas A&M has reached the "begging players on Twitter not to transfer" phase of the program build. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 13, 2022

Live look at Texas A&M players heading for the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/l6Bs3ZqNh3 — K B 👑 (@KitKatB34) November 13, 2022

Comparing Jimbo Fisher to Kevin Sumlin

1st 58 games

42-16 37-21

0 SEC Titles 0 SEC Titles

3 Bowl Wins 3 bowl wins

13-11 vs ranked 9-12 vs ranked

1 win against Alabama pic.twitter.com/h3KzgzUGRo — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 13, 2022

