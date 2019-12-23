Twitter couldn't resist Super Bowl XLIX references after new Marshawn Lynch rumors

Nick Goss

Marshawn Lynch has not played an NFL snap in 2019, and he hasn't suited up for the Seattle Seahawks since 2015, but it's becoming increasingly possible the veteran running back makes a return to pro football as soon as this week.

The Seahawks are dealing with several injuries to running backs right now, with starter Chris Carson and backup C.J. Prosise both banged up. Carson has a fracture in his hip and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. The Seahawks are 11-4 and will clinch the NFC West title if they beat the rival San Francisco 49ers at home in Sunday's Week 17 finale.

Reports surfaced Sunday night that Lynch returning to the Seahawks was a real possibility, and Seattle head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that the 33-year-old running back will be given a chance to make the roster.

Lynch helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII and is one of the best running backs of his era, but the memory that stands out in most people's minds is Seattle not giving him the ball on the 1-yard line against the New England Patriots at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, resulting in one of the most iconic championship plays in league history.

Twitter, as you can imagine, was full of Super Bowl XLIX references and jokes when rumors of Lynch's return first started. Here are some of those tweets.


