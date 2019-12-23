Twitter couldn't resist Super Bowl XLIX references after new Marshawn Lynch rumors

Marshawn Lynch has not played an NFL snap in 2019, and he hasn't suited up for the Seattle Seahawks since 2015, but it's becoming increasingly possible the veteran running back makes a return to pro football as soon as this week.

The Seahawks are dealing with several injuries to running backs right now, with starter Chris Carson and backup C.J. Prosise both banged up. Carson has a fracture in his hip and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. The Seahawks are 11-4 and will clinch the NFC West title if they beat the rival San Francisco 49ers at home in Sunday's Week 17 finale.

Reports surfaced Sunday night that Lynch returning to the Seahawks was a real possibility, and Seattle head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that the 33-year-old running back will be given a chance to make the roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pete Carroll @710ESPNSeattle re: Marshawn Lynch:



"He'll be flying in here this morning and we're gonna give him a really good chance to come back and play for us...I think it's freakin' great if he could get back out there and tote the ball for us." #Seahawks



— Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) December 23, 2019

Story continues

Lynch helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII and is one of the best running backs of his era, but the memory that stands out in most people's minds is Seattle not giving him the ball on the 1-yard line against the New England Patriots at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, resulting in one of the most iconic championship plays in league history.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Twitter, as you can imagine, was full of Super Bowl XLIX references and jokes when rumors of Lynch's return first started. Here are some of those tweets.

Clearly the Seahawks' collapse has been engineered by a time traveler who's trying to return us to the normal timeline by winning a Super Bowl with a Lynch run at the goal line. — JΔy HΔthΔwΔy³⁶⁵ (@strutting) December 23, 2019

Its all setting up for a patriots vs seahawks super bowl in which the final moments of game will come down to a goal line stand from the patriots. Seahawks line up with Lynch in the backfield, Everyone knows whats coming; a completed slant route touchdown from Wilson for the win. https://t.co/utO58lKYOA — ryan (@ryanwanders) December 23, 2019

The year is 2020, #SBLIV, and the Patriots lead the Seahawks 28-24 in the 4th quarter. The Hawks get to the 1-yard line with 26 seconds left. Marshawn Lynch in the backfield.... — Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) December 23, 2019

What If this is all destiny, and the Seahawks get redemption woth Lynch, this time they do hand it off to him on the 1 yard line — x-BUCKET SZN (21-8) (11-3) (@BamWRLD) December 23, 2019

Hear me out. Hawks sign Lynch this week. He leads them to the super bowl where on the 1 yard line down by 4 with less than 1 minute left we give it to him. he scores and he walks away a super bowl MVP! #Bigdreams #itcouldhappen — Jesse Moeller (@JMoeller05) December 23, 2019

Imagine Marshawn Lynch coming back to Seattle and winning us a Super Bowl cuz they actually let him run the ball on the 1 yard line — Marcelo 🇵🇹 (@portuguesepapi_) December 23, 2019

If the Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch, they gotta make it to the Super Bowl and give it to Lynch at the one to make up for that egregious mistake in the Super Bowl vs. the Patriots. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) December 23, 2019





Twitter couldn't resist Super Bowl XLIX references after new Marshawn Lynch rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston