Twitter couldn’t believe Courtland Sutton was called for OPI against Chiefs
The Denver Broncos were leading the Kansas City Chiefs 17-13 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game when quarterback Russell Wilson connected on a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, setting Denver up in KC territory.
The impressive catch was negated by a highly questionable offensive pass interference penalty, and that call was a turning point in the game.
After that call, the Broncos were forced to punt and the Chiefs later scored to take a 20-17 lead. KC later got the ball back and scored again to make it 27-17. Denver rallied back and made it close at the end but the Broncos weren’t able to complete a comeback in an eventual 27-24 loss.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the penalty.
The Broncos were up 17-13 when this happened, driving with the chance to score again. After this and a Russell Wilson interception, now down 27-17. https://t.co/l3svLcxPop
— Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) January 1, 2023
— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 1, 2023
— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 1, 2023
— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 1, 2023
— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2023
— James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) January 1, 2023
Jerry Jeudy on the OPI call on Courtland Sutton: “That ain’t no pass interference… How can it be pass interference with two guys on him?” #Broncos
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
— Sofía Ramírez (@Sofia_RamirezG) January 1, 2023
After the game, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg said he didn’t want to be fined [for criticizing officials], so he limited his remarks to saying it was “highly unfortunate.”
Interim HC Jerry Rosburg on the offensive pass interference call on Courtland Sutton:
“Highly unfortunate.”
Said he was choosing his words carefully about the officiating.
— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 1, 2023
Sutton and his teammates will aim to bounce back when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in their season finale next week.