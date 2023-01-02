Twitter couldn’t believe Courtland Sutton was called for OPI against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos were leading the Kansas City Chiefs 17-13 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game when quarterback Russell Wilson connected on a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, setting Denver up in KC territory.

The impressive catch was negated by a highly questionable offensive pass interference penalty, and that call was a turning point in the game.

After that call, the Broncos were forced to punt and the Chiefs later scored to take a 20-17 lead. KC later got the ball back and scored again to make it 27-17. Denver rallied back and made it close at the end but the Broncos weren’t able to complete a comeback in an eventual 27-24 loss.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the penalty.

The Broncos were up 17-13 when this happened, driving with the chance to score again. After this and a Russell Wilson interception, now down 27-17. https://t.co/l3svLcxPop — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) January 1, 2023

Holy crap. I rarely complain about officiating because it usually all evens out. But that OPI call on Courtland Sutton was so bad. So soft. Messes with the fabric of the game. — Zach Bye (@byesline) January 1, 2023

Courtland Sutton makes an incredible catch and gets called for offensive pass interference. What an awful call. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 1, 2023

Courtland Sutton goes up and GETS it. Just a TERRIBLE call — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 1, 2023

That was an incredibly soft PI call against Courtland Sutton. Woof. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2023

That’s a great catch by Courtland Sutton. That’s a terrible, terrible, terrible call. #Broncos — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) January 1, 2023

Jerry Jeudy on the OPI call on Courtland Sutton: “That ain’t no pass interference… How can it be pass interference with two guys on him?” #Broncos — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023

Ese pase a Courtland Sutton estuvo increíble! Por más que haya sido eliminado por un penalty… — Sofía Ramírez (@Sofia_RamirezG) January 1, 2023

After the game, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg said he didn’t want to be fined [for criticizing officials], so he limited his remarks to saying it was “highly unfortunate.”

Story continues

Interim HC Jerry Rosburg on the offensive pass interference call on Courtland Sutton: “Highly unfortunate.” Said he was choosing his words carefully about the officiating. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 1, 2023

Sutton and his teammates will aim to bounce back when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in their season finale next week.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire