Twitter is convinced Jets WR Garrett Wilson did this to troll Sean Payton

Jon Heath
·3 min read
1

Last week, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton listed four things he did not want to see players doing during the team’s preseason opener.

“I don’t want to see uniforms off after [starters are] done playing [with] sunglasses on and Gilligan hats on and interviews during the game,” Payton said ahead of the team’s clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

All of those things were done last summer while Nathaniel Hackett was serving as Denver’s head coach. Hackett, of course, is now an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets and he’s been ridiculed by Payton this offseason.

The Jets are being featured on Hard Knocks this year and the team’s reaction to Payton’s comments about Hackett made the first episode. At least one Jets player now appears to be trolling Payton during preseason.

During New York’s first preseason game, wide receiver Garrett Wilson did all four things Payton told his players not to do. Wilson took off his uniform, put on a “Gilligan hat” and sunglasses and gave an in-game interview.

Twitter is convinced the receiver did it just to troll Payton.

The Broncos will host the Jets in Week 5 this season. That showdown is shaping up to be a must-watch game.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire