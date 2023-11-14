Twitter chatter: Hogs allow ODU to keep it too close for comfort

The No. 14 Arkansas basketball team rolled to 3-0 on the season, after an 86-77 win over Old Dominion on Monday night. But the game transpired a little too close for comfort, for most Razorback fans.

Arkansas entered as a 21-point favorite over the Monarchs, but could never shake the visitors from the Sun Belt Conference. Each time Arkansas would look to stretch the lead, ODU would bounce back with a run of its own.

Still, a win is a win, especially during the early season. And a game like this is often invaluable to Head Coach Eric Musselman, who will utilize this game film to teach some staunch lessons.

Here is some of the Twitter chatter, from fans and others, that was posted after the game:

Another W-I-N!

Far from flawless

It was far from a flawless performance for the Hoop Hogs against Old Dominion, particularly on the defensive end. Here's a closer look at the numbers and notable developments from the Razorback victory. (FREE): https://t.co/lYDw3LWg2y #WPS pic.twitter.com/3Jzti8xFn1 — Andrew Ellis (@AndrewEllis247) November 14, 2023

High flyers

High flying Hogs pic.twitter.com/AhEzUBLmQc — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 14, 2023

Smart kid

My 5-year-old tonight as we were watching the Razorback basketball game: “We’re pretty good at baseball and basketball. Not as much at football.” 😂😂😂 — Brandon Harris (@bharris901) November 14, 2023

Winning in white

‘23-24 Arkansas Razorback Basketball Uni Tracker (thread): 3-0 “Razorbacks” Whites : 2-0

‘94 Throwbacks: 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XoOV6upez4 — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) November 14, 2023

Insane depth

The depth the Razorbacks have at the guard position is insane. Ellis, Mark, Devo, and Battle combine for 53 points tonight. More importantly, the Hogs are 3-0 with a matchup against UNCG on deck on Friday. #WPS pic.twitter.com/1qcz6dA0Cu — Jacob Morris (@JacobMorrisTV) November 14, 2023

Good enough

No. 14 Arkansas not sharp, but good enough to put away Old Dominion https://t.co/Vt2zbO1Mye pic.twitter.com/mkOAq0MqRY — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) November 14, 2023

A few concerns

I’m more than a bit concerned on defensive rebounding. If we were playing an SEC team right now they would get 20+ offensive boards on us right now. Love the direction of our offense. Free throws I’m also not concerned about. — RazorbackBallin (@RazorbackBallin) November 14, 2023

Hats off to ODU

The Hogs hold off the Monarchs to improve to 3-0!👆🅰️🐗 👏 Hats off to ODU. If they can bottle the magic they had tonight they’ll win a lot of games this season but Arkansas’ talent was just too much for them to overcome. A great early season game for both teams to build off of https://t.co/k1gGBUwOCG — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 14, 2023

Upset grandad

The level of disrespect that razorback fans against my grandson was terrible, but he was leading scorer for ODU,no worries it growing pains. — Ray Simpson (@simp71240091) November 14, 2023

Lack of effort?

Not on D or glass. But i like being able to score and I like Ellis real well — Mark Anderson (@Razorback40) November 14, 2023

Future Hog?

Maybe we’ll see jenkins in a Razorback jersey next year? — HogsFan11 (@HogsFanEleven) November 14, 2023

Ellis shows out

Ellis 17 points on 11 shots 8 assists and zero turnovers. That’s about as good as it gets for a PG. incredible performance — Mark Anderson (@Razorback40) November 14, 2023

Passing the test

Final: No. 14 Arkansas 86, Old Dominion 77 The Razorbacks got a test from the Monarchs, but Arkansas got big second halves from El Ellis and Trevon Brazile to move to 3-0. One more to go before heading to The Bahamas next week. pic.twitter.com/7KflyG946M — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) November 14, 2023

Always the goal

Another Hog W!!!!!!!! — RAZORBACK CHICKS (@razorbackchicks) November 14, 2023

Double-double for Makhi

Makhi Mitchell now has 15 points and 10 rebounds tonight vs. ODU – his 3rd double-double as a #Razorback and first since 2/18/2023 vs. Florida. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 14, 2023

All in the numbers

For the data crowd Mitchell: 15 pts, 10 rebs, 6-7 from the field

Ellis: 17 pts, 8 asts, 0 turnovers

Davis: 16 pts, 5 rebs, +12

Brazile: 11 pts, 4 rebs, 4 blocks pic.twitter.com/KFGmSVTFX7 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 14, 2023

Good early test

Old Dominion is giving the Hogs a test they need early on in the season. If Arkansas wasn’t so good offensively OD would win this game. Hard to beat a team shooting 50% from 3pt. But that’s basketball. There’s gonna be games where no matter what you do the other team doesn’t miss — LawHog_WPS (@Ross_Spurlock) November 14, 2023

Brazile-ient Dunk!

Muss's take

"I think the state of college basketball is you have to be ready to play every night. There's probably an upset right now." – Head Coach Eric Musselman on not downplaying any opponent. — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) November 14, 2023

Strong Sun Belt

Sun Belt men’s basketball is going to be a battle royal come conference 3 teams have held their own vs. P5 so far in November

– James Madison beat #4 Michigan State 79-76 (Dukes now #24 AP Top 25)

– Old Dominion fell at #14 Arkansas 86-77

– Troy fell at Oregon State 81-80 in 2OT pic.twitter.com/0kC5fm8I9P — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 14, 2023

Grinded it out

RAPID RECAP: The 14th-ranked Arkansas basketball team held off waves of comeback attempts by Old Dominion and won 86-77 at Bud Walton Arena to improve to 3-0.https://t.co/Zac02leA96 — Matt Jones (@MattJonesADG) November 14, 2023

Why it's fun

This is why college basketball is fun. The gameplan was clearly to make them shoot the ball and knock them down. Going under screens, crashing the lane, etc. ODU is knocking them down though. Hogs keeping composure and sticking to the offense is all you can ask. — Muss Bus Passenger (@derekmadden) November 14, 2023

Trash talk

Defensively, yeah they could have played better but on the offensive side they shot over 50% from the field, and only had 4 turnovers all game. And on top of that ODU made 11 threes, which has been unheard of from them in the last couple years — Semi-Retired Air Force Razorback (@AustinWakeham) November 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire