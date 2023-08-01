Twitter celebrates: 4-star LB Kristopher Jones commits to Georgia

Four-star Kristopher Jones is the latest talented linebacker to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jones committed to Georgia over Florida.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have commitments from 26 recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The Bulldogs have commitments from two linebackers in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Jones, who is a member of the class of 2024, plays linebacker for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is the No. 133 recruit in the country and the No. 9 linebacker. Jones is the second-ranked recruit in Virginia.

On film, Jones does a good gob of disengaging from blocks. The elite linebacker is a great blitzer. The Fairfax standout displayed speed, acceleration and quickness during an interception return for a touchdown last season.

Georgia football social media was hyped up to land another elite commitment in the class of 2024:

Jones' announcement

Another fan is hyped

BREAKING: 4⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, highly touted LB out Fairfax Va, Kristopher Jones has committed to the DAWGS!!! WE AINT DONE YET!!! Welcome to the FAMILY🫱🏽‍🫲🏾

WHO’S NEXT?

Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/TGX8cHpqgr — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) July 30, 2023

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Kirby Smart celebrates another commitment

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 30, 2023

The No. 1 class gets better

Kristopher Jones commits to the G‼️ He is the #9 LB in the country. #GoDawgs | #LBU pic.twitter.com/j576r7z1CE — EᐯIᒪ ᑕOAᑕᕼ YEAᕼ 🏆🏆 (@EVILCOACHYEAH) July 30, 2023

A look at Jones' coverage ability

6’3” 230 Kristopher Jones has had a great summer on the camp circuit. Highly Productive and athletic linebacker that has been clocked in the 4.5s this summer pic.twitter.com/PhmGTw0RHf — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) July 25, 2023

UGA linebacker recruiting is hot!

.@CoachSchuUGA stacking up talent at #UGA 2024:

No. 1 ILB Justin Williams

No. 7 ILB Kristopher Jones 2023:

No. 5 ILB Raylen Wilson

No. 6 ILB C.J. Allen

No. 7 ILB Troy Bowles 2022:

No. 3 ILB Jalon Walker — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) July 30, 2023

Linebacker coach Glenn Schumann gets another

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire