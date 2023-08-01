Twitter celebrates: 4-star LB Kristopher Jones commits to Georgia

James Morgan
·2 min read

Four-star Kristopher Jones is the latest talented linebacker to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jones committed to Georgia over Florida.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have commitments from 26 recruits in the class of 2024. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The Bulldogs have commitments from two linebackers in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Jones, who is a member of the class of 2024, plays linebacker for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is the No. 133 recruit in the country and the No. 9 linebacker. Jones is the second-ranked recruit in Virginia.

On film, Jones does a good gob of disengaging from blocks. The elite linebacker is a great blitzer. The Fairfax standout displayed speed, acceleration and quickness during an interception return for a touchdown last season.

Georgia football social media was hyped up to land another elite commitment in the class of 2024:

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Jones' announcement

Another fan is hyped

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Kirby Smart celebrates another commitment

The No. 1 class gets better

A look at Jones' coverage ability

UGA linebacker recruiting is hot!

Linebacker coach Glenn Schumann gets another

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire