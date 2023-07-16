Twitter calls out Bill Belichick over failed DeAndre Hopkins signing

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read
7

DeAndre Hopkins is joining the growing list of elite wide receivers that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has failed to land.

The Patriots had a price on the table, but the Tennessee Titans were the more aggressive suitors and ultimately landed the five-time All-Pro wideout in a deal on Sunday.

That leaves the Patriots with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton as their primary receivers. Is that lineup the worst thing in the world? No.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But is it good enough to compete in a crowded AFC East division where the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are all viewed as potential playoff contenders? It feels like a bit of a long-shot at this point, and Patriots fans aren’t shying away from their frustrations.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about Belichick:

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories