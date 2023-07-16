Twitter calls out Bill Belichick over failed DeAndre Hopkins signing

DeAndre Hopkins is joining the growing list of elite wide receivers that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has failed to land.

The Patriots had a price on the table, but the Tennessee Titans were the more aggressive suitors and ultimately landed the five-time All-Pro wideout in a deal on Sunday.

That leaves the Patriots with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton as their primary receivers. Is that lineup the worst thing in the world? No.

But is it good enough to compete in a crowded AFC East division where the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are all viewed as potential playoff contenders? It feels like a bit of a long-shot at this point, and Patriots fans aren’t shying away from their frustrations.

There’s absolutely no reason the Patriots couldn’t have paid D-Hop. Belichick’s offer was probably offensive, if we’re being honest. — ⅃AͶᗡOͶ ᴴᵒᵖᵏⁱⁿˢ (@sadpatsfan__) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick signed Jonnu Smith to a 4-year $50M deal but couldn’t give DeAndre Hopkins $24M over 2 years. Make it make sense. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 16, 2023

Wtf Belichick, the deal DHOP signed with the Titans was perfectly fine, you need to wake up, you don’t have the GOAT QB anymore, team needs as much talent as possible. Tell Kraft to open his wallet, let the moths fly out and pay some top tier guys. — Michael Magaletta (@mikemagz07) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick when he needs to spend $ to make the #Patriots a better team 💀 pic.twitter.com/elRdOKN7ZB — Chase (@Chase6D) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick on top WR free agents since Brady Left pic.twitter.com/aQbhhVtmKk — BelloAces (@BelloAces) July 16, 2023

Nuk picking the corpse of Ryan Tannehill over the Pats and McCorckle Jones. Time to take Belichick out to pasture I’m afraid https://t.co/6v8o4qc8aE — Jordan (@JPens4Real21) July 16, 2023

Ok now I’ll be real. I will tell you one of the most frustrating things about not landing DeAndre Hopkins on the Patriots Belichick had no problem paying Jonnu Smith 4 years for $50 mil. Yet the Hopkins deal is too much? The Patriots should have been able to match that. The… — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 16, 2023

“It wasn’t a surprise in Tennessee. They had the better offer.” It came down to who offered DeAndre Hopkins the most money. It’s a 2 year deal with incentives. Cap space is no issue for the Patriots, who have 3rd most in the league next season. Belichick was just too cheap. https://t.co/vEAlh9yJV9 — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) July 16, 2023

Big-time failure by Belichick to not step up and get this done. #Patriots https://t.co/k2ffsnv6zQ — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) July 16, 2023

#Patriots still continue to not believe the team needs a WR1, Bill Belichick will never learn — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) July 16, 2023

BILL BELICHICK U ARE A FRAUD pic.twitter.com/BKa1Ax83Xb — 💙Ahsoka Tano 🧡 (@PatsFanPJ) July 16, 2023

Patriots could’ve matched this. Basically what Belichick paid Agholor. Disappointing as usual. https://t.co/dyWVXmSmNt — Brad Whitaker (@thebradwhitaker) July 16, 2023

Bill Belichick spend money on elite offensive talent challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) — Retired Tom Brady Burner 🐐 (@BradyCarried) July 16, 2023

Terrible job by Bill Belichick and the Patriots to not get Mac Jones a # 1 WR for this season. https://t.co/q0VLs5qTz2 — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) July 16, 2023

