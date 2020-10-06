Twitter called for Patriots to bench Brian Hoyer after awful first half vs. Chiefs

Henry McKenna

Brian Hoyer had a truly terrible first half in the New England Patriots’ Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was 10 of 16 for 73 yards and an interception, with New England’s offense struggling to move the ball when it wasn’t handing the ball to its running backs.

NFL fans were questioning the Patriots’ decision to start Hoyer over Jarrett Stidham following the news that quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. But by halftime, Twitter was calling for New England to bench Hoyer, and give Stidham a try.

What was the tipping point? Hoyer took a sack at the end of the first half when the Patriots had no timeouts left. New England was in field goal position, but Hoyer’s sack led the clock to run out. The Patriots couldn’t get points on the drive. A field goal would’ve tied the game.

Yikes.