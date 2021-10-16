Twitter buzzing for Georgia vs Kentucky game

Georgia Bulldog and Kentucky Wildcat fans are excited for a great SEC East game. College GameDay is in Athens, Georgia, for the big game.

The Bulldogs enter the contest ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2008. Kentucky is ranked No. 11. Are the Wildcats up for the challenge?

Kentucky has the SEC’s leading rusher and receiver. The Wildcats are 6-0 and have steadily improved under head coach Mark Stoops.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart leads the Bulldogs, who are looking for another dominant performance at home. Georgia has dominated opponents thus far this season. The UGA defense looks to be the top defense in the country.

College football Twitter is fired up for the Kentucky at Georgia game:

No. 11 Kentucky faces No. 1 Georgia this weekend. It's been 14 years since the Wildcats beat a top-ranked opponent. (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/u6ssRdMWBu — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2021

“It’s okay to be different.” J.J. Weaver was born with six fingers, but it hasn’t stopped him from playing the game he loves and inspiring those off the field. pic.twitter.com/lOsYtPCYwC — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2021

Corso is picking Georgia for more than just today's game 👀 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hsPzhxpZDy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2021

The Georgia Black Alumni Homecoming Tailgate is the place to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LqzwifYG4w — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2021

SEC predictions South Carolina 33 Vanderbilt 10

Texas A&M 35 Missouri 16

Florida 35 LSU 20

Alabama 31 Miss State 21

Arkansas 27 Auburn 17

Tennessee 42 Ole Miss 38

Georgia 27 Kentucky 20 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 16, 2021

My son filmed Big Ben sizing up UGA when LC picked ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ to win.

Ben all business!! pic.twitter.com/Trun2iBMdG — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2021

For Dawgs vs. Cats we have fried catfish and pimento cheese-stuffed hush puppies. Today is a good day.

📍Athens, Ga pic.twitter.com/z7ppoFd7QC — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 16, 2021

