Twitter buzzing for Georgia-Mississippi State

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs face a road test from Mike Leach and Mississippi State. The weather is expected to be cold in Starkville, Mississippi.

Georgia’s run game should travel well. Will the weather impact Mississippi State’s passing offense? The Mississippi Bulldogs have the most passing yards in the SEC.

Georgia football Twitter is fired up as the undefeated Dawgs play at Mississippi State. What jerseys is Georgia wearing? How well did Georgia fans travel?

Georgia's jersey combination

The Dawgs will wear white jerseys, which honor former head coach Vince Dooley, as they play on the road in Starkville.

Georgia Bulldog fans travel well

Plenty / lots of Georgia fans here at Mississippi State today. — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) November 12, 2022

This lot is ALL Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/lakkVX7bb3 — B-rad G 🏆 (@Bdizzle_U_G_A) November 12, 2022

Lets turn Starkville into Athens today‼️ 🗣LETS GET IT DAWG NATION 🐶 #GoDawgs — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) November 12, 2022

Mississippi State jerseys

Battle of the Bulldogs

Which Bulldog does it better? Uga or Bully?

Tonight it’s Uga and Bully and I’m so there for it! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/eN3SucVwYK — GAGirl1967 has great hope for the future! (@Tamzilla_52) November 12, 2022

Bully > Uga — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 12, 2022

UGA > bully — Mountain Reb (@MountainReb) November 12, 2022

The stage is set!

UGA needs to show the focus tonight that they do in the big games. It is them vs them for the rest of the season. — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) November 12, 2022

TV for the game

Battle under the lights. 📍: Davis Wade Stadium

🕞: 7 PM ET

📺: ESPN#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/U1hZ8EuHS5 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 12, 2022

Cold day in Starkville

It is friggin COLD in Starkville. — Garrett Kee (@GKee23) November 12, 2022

Gonna be one of those nights pic.twitter.com/b4KYXMx8yd — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 12, 2022

It’s a cold one in Starkville! pic.twitter.com/i2eVgOHFaY — Classic City Sports Podcast (@ClassicCityPod) November 12, 2022

