Twitter buzzing for Georgia-Mississippi State

James Morgan
·2 min read

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs face a road test from Mike Leach and Mississippi State. The weather is expected to be cold in Starkville, Mississippi.

Georgia’s run game should travel well. Will the weather impact Mississippi State’s passing offense? The Mississippi Bulldogs have the most passing yards in the SEC.

Georgia football Twitter is fired up as the undefeated Dawgs play at Mississippi State. What jerseys is Georgia wearing? How well did Georgia fans travel?

Georgia's jersey combination

The Dawgs will wear white jerseys, which honor former head coach Vince Dooley, as they play on the road in Starkville.

Georgia Bulldog fans travel well

Mississippi State jerseys

Battle of the Bulldogs

Which Bulldog does it better? Uga or Bully?

The stage is set!

TV for the game

Cold day in Starkville

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

