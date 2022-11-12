Twitter buzzing for Georgia-Mississippi State
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs face a road test from Mike Leach and Mississippi State. The weather is expected to be cold in Starkville, Mississippi.
Georgia’s run game should travel well. Will the weather impact Mississippi State’s passing offense? The Mississippi Bulldogs have the most passing yards in the SEC.
Georgia football Twitter is fired up as the undefeated Dawgs play at Mississippi State. What jerseys is Georgia wearing? How well did Georgia fans travel?
Georgia's jersey combination
The Dawgs will wear white jerseys, which honor former head coach Vince Dooley, as they play on the road in Starkville.
𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🔴⚪️⚫️#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nuR5An7tE5
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 12, 2022
Georgia Bulldog fans travel well
Plenty / lots of Georgia fans here at Mississippi State today.
— DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) November 12, 2022
This lot is ALL Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/lakkVX7bb3
— B-rad G 🏆 (@Bdizzle_U_G_A) November 12, 2022
Lets turn Starkville into Athens today‼️ 🗣LETS GET IT DAWG NATION 🐶 #GoDawgs
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) November 12, 2022
Mississippi State jerseys
𝑇𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡'𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑠.#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/qYfxc8LnYL
— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 12, 2022
Battle of the Bulldogs
Which Bulldog does it better? Uga or Bully?
Tonight it’s Uga and Bully and I’m so there for it! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/eN3SucVwYK
— GAGirl1967 has great hope for the future! (@Tamzilla_52) November 12, 2022
Bully > Uga
— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 12, 2022
UGA > bully
— Mountain Reb (@MountainReb) November 12, 2022
The stage is set!
Scenes in Starkville 👀#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LPzb1HHonh
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 12, 2022
UGA needs to show the focus tonight that they do in the big games. It is them vs them for the rest of the season.
— Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) November 12, 2022
TV for the game
Battle under the lights.
📍: Davis Wade Stadium
🕞: 7 PM ET
📺: ESPN#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/U1hZ8EuHS5
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 12, 2022
Cold day in Starkville
It is friggin COLD in Starkville.
— Garrett Kee (@GKee23) November 12, 2022
Gonna be one of those nights pic.twitter.com/b4KYXMx8yd
— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 12, 2022
It’s a cold one in Starkville! pic.twitter.com/i2eVgOHFaY
— Classic City Sports Podcast (@ClassicCityPod) November 12, 2022