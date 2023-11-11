Advertisement

Twitter Buzz: Hog fans looking forward to basketball relief

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

Although it is still early in the season, Arkansas fans are already getting hyped for Razorback basketball. After opening the season on Monday with a breezy 93-59 win over Alcorn State, the Hogs now welcome Gardner-Webb into Bud Walton Arena on Friday night.

In the midst of a less-than-desirable football campaign, the Razorback faithful is looking for some hype. And they have found that with Head Coach Eric Musselman’s thriving basketball program.

This is a sample of the posts, from fans and others, that have recently appeared on X, also known as Twitter:

It's Game Day!

Perfect!

Countdown to tipoff

Praise for Khalif Battle

Hype for Coach Z

We can only imagine

A slew of Hog options

And an even brighter future

Ridin' the Muss Bus

Wake-up call

A win looks likely

Muss under the weather

Tale of the tape

