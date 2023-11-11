Twitter Buzz: Hog fans looking forward to basketball relief

Although it is still early in the season, Arkansas fans are already getting hyped for Razorback basketball. After opening the season on Monday with a breezy 93-59 win over Alcorn State, the Hogs now welcome Gardner-Webb into Bud Walton Arena on Friday night.

In the midst of a less-than-desirable football campaign, the Razorback faithful is looking for some hype. And they have found that with Head Coach Eric Musselman’s thriving basketball program.

This is a sample of the posts, from fans and others, that have recently appeared on X, also known as Twitter:

It's Game Day!

Capping off a big day on The Hill with some hoops! Gameday Links: https://t.co/0XQAsbaa92 pic.twitter.com/JL181tKbQv — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 10, 2023

Perfect!

Day off work, new Cod has the boys buzzin, and the Arkansas Razorbacks play basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/kwc245XK1u — 🅱️ 𝕏 🐗 (@brycejallday) November 10, 2023

Countdown to tipoff

Praise for Khalif Battle

“He is just a a basketball player if I’ve ever seen one. He can play off ball, he can run the offense, he knows how to control the pace. His fluidity, he’s so smooth when he plays the game.” More on Khalif Battle and the Razorbacks: https://t.co/8upGUUUWAv pic.twitter.com/6LTUnQsi3O — Tyler Glasscock (@tytalkssports6) November 9, 2023

Hype for Coach Z

Coach Z is a “righteous dude”….right up there with Ferris B. No one better representing U of A Athletics. Loves his Razorbacks, the game of basketball and Razorback fans. Little known fact, he’s a karaoke signing legend in Birmingham Alabama. It’s a fact! — Hoglicious (@FakeHognoxious) November 9, 2023

We can only imagine

Imagine the current Razorbacks basketball team with Moses Moody and Jaylin Williams as seniors playing alongside Devo Davis. Sweet mercy … #WPS — RifleShooterForJesus (@RSFJ08) November 9, 2023

A slew of Hog options

WAKE UP HOG FANS‼️ WE GOT MEN AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL, AND POSTSEASON SOCCER TODAY 🐗💪 — Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) November 10, 2023

And an even brighter future

Both of Arkansas’ 2024 commits have signed their letters of intent. Four-star Isaiah Elohim (No. 34) and four-star Jalen Shelley (No. 46). Eric Musselman has yet to land a player outside the Rivals150 at Arkansas. That’s 15 total top 150 players. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) November 9, 2023

Ridin' the Muss Bus

I’ve said it from the beginning…. Muss is changing the collegiate landscape with basketball… And it’ll affect the NBA …. Mo killing it!! All the pro hogs and over seas slaying… Muss buss 4lyfe!! https://t.co/4U662LNMBK — Joseph del handsome (@DelHandsome) November 8, 2023

Wake-up call

TB waking up on game days knowing there’s rims that need to be abused pic.twitter.com/q3moYKZztP — Basketball School (@HeartBreakHogs) November 7, 2023

A win looks likely

Arkansas has won 36 straight home games against non-conference schools and is the favorite, given a 99.5% chance to beat Gardner-Webb #CollegeBasketball — Thom J. K. Cunningham (@_TJKC_) November 10, 2023

Muss under the weather

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman is battling a cold that has left him with a hoarse voice, but his basketball team is healthy going into tonight's game against Gardner-Webb at Walton Arena. https://t.co/eRZuT4ke94 pic.twitter.com/tqQYagc54f — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) November 10, 2023

Tale of the tape

