Twitter brings back the #firetomlin hashtag after embarassing loss
Pittsburgh Steelers fans thought things would be better when they fired Matt Canada. And for one game it was. But in the three since, the real problem with this team has been exposed and for many fans it is head coach Mike Tomlin. The #firetomlin hashtag is making the rounds on Twitter after their blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts and here is a sampling.
The Steelers will enter a 30 yr Dallas Cowboys slumber if they do not #FireTomlin.
We're 13 years into failure.
— 🅲🅷🆁🅸🆂-🆃 🅾 🅴-🅿🅷🅴🆁 (@punkrockdub) December 17, 2023
🔥@steelers Should Fire Mike Tomlin! #SteelersNation pic.twitter.com/az6yZraNYv
— Vic Monte (@TheVicMonte) December 17, 2023
The answer is to #FireTomlin https://t.co/E4xHlstBG1
— Yinzer420 #FireTomlin (@yinzer420) December 17, 2023
— STEELCITYNATION (@SCityNATION412) December 17, 2023
Mr Rooney fire #miketomlin #firetomlin. The standard does not exist anymore.
— Dr. Joshua Andy 🇺🇦 (@joshuaandy17) December 17, 2023
Remember when we got Matt Canada fired?#firetomlin
— Kn Nick ⭕ (Forever a Firefly) (@nick71223) December 17, 2023
Mike Tomlin has single handedly taken one of the most consistently successful sports teams in history and made them average at best.
Somehow he keeps his job year after year.
The @steelers have become a laughingstock because of one man. #FireTomlin#Steelers #PITvsIND
— Nico (@THEnicwebster) December 17, 2023
"I don't live in our fears"
Punts the ball down 11 instead of trying for 3 ##FireTomlin
— Dallas Busse (@busse50) December 16, 2023
Season’s over.
7-10 record and 6 straight losses to come. #FireTomlin #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mB2odBCMIQ
— IceBurgh (@iceburghNHL) December 17, 2023
The @Steelers are just getting their asses handed to them.
There is no standard anymore. #FireTomlin
— Ed Cleary (@EdCleary1) December 17, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed they prepared for this game against the Colts like a playoff game so of course they lost. Tomlin doesn’t win in the playoffs… #FireTomlin
— Smitty (@Agntsmith412) December 17, 2023