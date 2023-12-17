Advertisement

Twitter brings back the #firetomlin hashtag after embarassing loss

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read
8

Pittsburgh Steelers fans thought things would be better when they fired Matt Canada. And for one game it was. But in the three since, the real problem with this team has been exposed and for many fans it is head coach Mike Tomlin. The #firetomlin hashtag is making the rounds on Twitter after their blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts and here is a sampling.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire