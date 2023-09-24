Advertisement

Twitter blasts Vikings for 28-24 loss vs. Chargers

Saivion Mixson
·3 min read
The Minnesota Vikings lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers in what felt like a must-win to salvage the 2023 season.

While this does not automatically take the Vikings out of playoff contention, the uphill climb from 0-3 is relatively much harder than the climb from 1-2.

Things are frustrating for the Vikings, especially after a 13-4 season raised hopes for many. Yes, they were never going to duplicate their 11-0 record in one-score games, but this was far from the expectation.

Vikings fans have wasted no time in making their thoughts known about the disappointing start to the season and the direction of their favorite franchise.

Some are looking to the future

Some are stuck (unfortunately) in the present

Some are confused on how this game ended

All of us just want better for the fans

