Twitter blasts Vikings for 28-24 loss vs. Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers in what felt like a must-win to salvage the 2023 season.

While this does not automatically take the Vikings out of playoff contention, the uphill climb from 0-3 is relatively much harder than the climb from 1-2.

Things are frustrating for the Vikings, especially after a 13-4 season raised hopes for many. Yes, they were never going to duplicate their 11-0 record in one-score games, but this was far from the expectation.

Vikings fans have wasted no time in making their thoughts known about the disappointing start to the season and the direction of their favorite franchise.

Some are looking to the future

Your Minnesota Vikings are a mere 14 losses away from Caleb Williams https://t.co/ADGIIwAWGi — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 24, 2023

"With the first pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select….." — Dan Cole (@CommonManKFAN) September 24, 2023

Well… the Caleb Williams #Vikings dream is still alive I guess pic.twitter.com/hCT57QpPMY — JV (@JVSwaps) September 24, 2023

Some are stuck (unfortunately) in the present

The Minnesota Vikings going 0-3… pic.twitter.com/swlBs48qKe — Nick Lewis 3️⃣7️⃣ (@NickLewis37) September 24, 2023

Vikings lose another heartbreaker. 0-3 start for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/Nf6nZrhfPi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 24, 2023

Could be 3-0

Could be 2-1

Could be 1-2 So many chances in EACH game to win and it collapses #SKOL — Keat_on (@keatN34) September 24, 2023

Some are confused on how this game ended

Vikings with absolutely horrendous end of game clock management and throw a pick to become 0-3. Not ideal.#skol pic.twitter.com/OIIowUgFsu — 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) September 24, 2023

You’ve been a quarterback in the NFL for 10 years and you still panic and don’t know to clock the ball at the end of the game & then throw a pick. It’s actually embarrassing. There’s no excuses for that from Cousins. That’s not the IOL. That’s not coaching. That’s. Kirk. Cousins. — ben, the football (both) enthusiast 💜 (@VikingsAndVilla) September 24, 2023

Brandon Staley and Kevin O’Connell at the end of that Chargers Vikings game pic.twitter.com/ObwZPMt9xG — OSHA Violator (@JayDSarkar) September 24, 2023

We are all now dumber for having watched the end of that Chargers/Vikings game. If ever a game should have ended in a double loss… — Matt Brown (@MattBrownM2) September 24, 2023

All of us just want better for the fans

What did #Vikings fans do to deserve this? 😔 Follow us on TikTok 📱: https://t.co/vcGkylG7Yy pic.twitter.com/fN2KELfI7f — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) September 24, 2023

Explain being a Vikings fan with one play… #skol pic.twitter.com/20zX6egZxl — 10,000 Takes (@10k_Takes) September 24, 2023

I don't know how there are any Vikings fans left alive, how have they all not died from cardiac arrest through the years — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 24, 2023

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=83507,83486,83500,83497,83490,83476,83479]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire