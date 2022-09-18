Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot.

The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.

From the first drive, which ended in a poor Matt Ryan intereception, the Colts looked like a team that is completely lost and heading in the wrong direction.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the embarrassing divisional loss to the Jaguars:

Getting shut out by Jacksonville is crazy 😂 https://t.co/bXsdP600gp — Saint 🅿️ (@SentFromMarz) September 18, 2022

Something about Duval I see… https://t.co/WHmzEGUF9h — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 18, 2022

“Today’s brutal loss is brought to you by @RuoffMortgage” https://t.co/5NaRBNrM2w — No Context Tennessee Titans (@NoContextTitans) September 18, 2022

2nd week of reminding everyone that the Colts are “AFC South favorites” and “Super Bowl Contenders” 😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/vnbSBelcK4 — Eric Pressley (@EricPressley) September 18, 2022

JAGUARS OWN YOU https://t.co/fT9xDMm2C1 — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) September 18, 2022

Getting shut out in Jacksonville is bad… But so is giving up this stat line to Trevor Lawrence. Especially considering the AFC runs through the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes… pic.twitter.com/PBrr4OVaFu — Colts Analytics (@ColtsAnalytics) September 18, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Colts defense pressured Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on just 3 of his 30 total dropbacks (10%), the lowest pressure rate Lawrence has faced in his career. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 18, 2022

When you’ve devoted most of your resources to winning at the LOS and these are the results… https://t.co/HVwiatYJSN — Kennan (@VeveJones007) September 18, 2022

Man what has happened to this team the last year https://t.co/n61bQY5krJ — the undefeatable (@JayVeeThree) September 18, 2022

The Jags are now 6-30 in their last 36 games. Four of those six victories have come against the Colts. Fun with numbers… — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) September 18, 2022

The Colts have been shutout three times in the past five seasons. Every single one of those goose eggs came against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unbelievable. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 18, 2022

Teams that start 0-2: Of the 265 teams that have started 0-2 since 1990, only 30 of them (11.3%) have rebounded to make the playoffs — Colts Analytics (@ColtsAnalytics) September 18, 2022

I don’t enjoy watching this #Colts team in any way. — Chris Blystone (@chrisblystone) September 18, 2022

Enough with the coachspeak man. Everyone is sick of it and it's clearly not working in the locker room.

This team badly lacks accountability. https://t.co/sSEGhuz5Oe — Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) September 18, 2022

Every Colts game I watch, makes me lean towards the fire Frank Reich group. — Colts Militia (@coltsmilitia_) September 18, 2022

This is a glaring Colts disaster because it invalidates their explanation for last year’s collapse in Jacksonville, and validates every concern from the outside that they arrogantly & defiantly dismissed. — Jake Query (@jakequery) September 18, 2022

If the Colts look like a team that didn't practice on Friday, that's because they didn't. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 18, 2022

