Twitter blasts Colts after embarrassing loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts had one job on Sunday. All they had to do was defeat a 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars team that was already looking toward the offseason.

They failed to do so in an ugly and embarrassing 26-11 loss in Duval County. They still haven’t won a game in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.

With the likelihood of missing the playoffs increasing tenfold, Twitter blasted the Colts after they failed to secure a playoff spot for the second week in a row.

The Colts need to do whatever they can to ensure Carson Wentz is not their QB next season. — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) January 9, 2022

The Colts losing a win-and-in game to a 2-14 franchise with fans wearing clown wigs would be one of the most embarrassing losses since the merger. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz carrying the Colts to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/rfFJinsvHo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2022

Per usual, you will want someone to blame for this Colts disaster. Here's a list: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, OL, WRs, DL, LBs, DBs, ball boys, grounds keepers, bus drivers. In other words, EVERYONE. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 9, 2022

The Colts didn’t just lose, they got annihilated… by a team that lost 50-10 last week. And now they have to give their first rounder to the Eagles! I’m officially declaring this THE WENTZ GAME. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 9, 2022

New rule proposal for next season – the Colts have to play every game in Jacksonville and they aren’t allowed to come home until they win. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 9, 2022

The Colts had one job to do over the final two weeks of the season: Win one game to lock up a playoff spot. That's it. They weren't prepared for Las Vegas and they flat out embarrassed themselves against the Jaguars. — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) January 9, 2022

This obviously is the worst loss of Reich's four seasons, and it's got to be one of the worst in franchise history.

Wentz deserves his fair share of blame, but not just him. None of the seven Pro Bowlers made a difference today. Coaches have a lot to answer for, too. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) January 9, 2022

The Colts are going to miss the playoffs, not have a first-round pick, and have a QB they can't trust to throw the football. That is a DISASTROUS step back for this franchise. — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 9, 2022

The Colts will be the first team in NFL History to have more than 5 pro bowlers and not make the playoffs #StatThat — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) January 9, 2022

Worst Colts loss of all time. — JMV1070 (@JMV1070) January 9, 2022

Final: Jaguars 26, Colts 11. They finish the regular season 9-8. Jim Irsay just walked into the locker room and he did not look happy. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2022

Overheard in the press box: 'The good thing about the Colts losing this game is that they'll have a better first-round pick. Oh…..never mind.' — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) January 9, 2022

What an awful loss by the Colts. Some big change is needed after their last two losses. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 9, 2022

Never have I seen a team make it harder on themselves every year than the #Colts in Jacksonville. — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz, to himself: It's just the Jags; take care of the football & let the game come to you. Carson Wentz's brain: pic.twitter.com/REg9oBJlZY — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz took an 11-5 #Colts team & led them to 9-7. Jalen Hurts took a 4-11-1 #Eagles team & led them to 9-7. There’s levels. — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) January 4, 2022

Carson Wentz is Carson Wentz — Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 9, 2022

I feel like we're being robbed of a Carson Wentz playoff collapse by a regular season Carson Wentz collapse — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) January 9, 2022

in 3 months people are going to look back at stats and talk themselves into Carson Wentz again it's the circle of hope — Back to Never Hoping (@ColtsAuth_Kyle) January 9, 2022

