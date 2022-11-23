Twitter: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officials

E. Wayne Bolin
·2 min read

Officials can swing a game one or the other. But they’re rarely the reason why a team wins or loses.

Arkansas basketball faithful felt on Tuesday the opposite. No. 10 Creighton beat No. 9 Arkansas in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, 90-87, to book a spot in the title game.

The whole of the game felt like a March Madness game. Creighton led by 12 points in the first half, but the second half was almost always within two or three possessions.

The difference may have been Creighton’s 29 to 17 advantage in free-throw attempts. The Bluejays knocked down 21 to Arkansas’ 13.

Arkansas was within three points with less than a minute left, but Ricky Council’s 3-pointer clanged off the side of the rim and Creighton canned a free throw in response to hold on.

Council had 24 points while Anthony Black added 26 for Arkansas. Andrew Nembhard had a career-high 25 points for Creighton.

Andy Katz acknowledges

Eric Musselman defended his team

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek calls out officials

Arkansas doesn't excel from range

Give us a rematch

Arkansas fans, this is the best approach

Arkansas' biggest regular-season game in 20-plus years

It happens.

Arkansas has nothing to be ashamed of

Never forget: Nick Smith still hasn't played yet

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

Recommended Stories