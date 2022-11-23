Twitter: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officials

Officials can swing a game one or the other. But they’re rarely the reason why a team wins or loses.

Arkansas basketball faithful felt on Tuesday the opposite. No. 10 Creighton beat No. 9 Arkansas in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, 90-87, to book a spot in the title game.

The whole of the game felt like a March Madness game. Creighton led by 12 points in the first half, but the second half was almost always within two or three possessions.

The difference may have been Creighton’s 29 to 17 advantage in free-throw attempts. The Bluejays knocked down 21 to Arkansas’ 13.

Arkansas was within three points with less than a minute left, but Ricky Council’s 3-pointer clanged off the side of the rim and Creighton canned a free throw in response to hold on.

Council had 24 points while Anthony Black added 26 for Arkansas. Andrew Nembhard had a career-high 25 points for Creighton.

Andy Katz acknowledges

If @RazorbackMBB doesn't win the national title they should at least be crowned the best dunking team by season's end. Goodness. The Hogs can jam with authority on the break. Fun team. Appointment viewing. @MauiInv @SEC @EricPMusselman. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 23, 2022

Eric Musselman defended his team

Muss mad! — Christina Long (@christinalong00) November 23, 2022

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek calls out officials

Arkansas doesn't excel from range

3's just ain't our thing — 🐗 Randall Hog🐗 (@RandallHogWPS) November 23, 2022

Give us a rematch

November basketball does not get any better. — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) November 23, 2022

Arkansas fans, this is the best approach

Officiating aside, no shame in losing that game to a good, experienced squad. — WarMachine2013 (@WarMachine2013) November 23, 2022

Arkansas' biggest regular-season game in 20-plus years

Number of games that both @RazorbackMBB and its opponent scored more than 85 points each in an @AP_Top25 matchup, by decade: Before 1980: 0

1980s: 2

1990s: 18

2000s: 0

2010s: 0

2020s: 1 — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 23, 2022

It happens.

i guess we're not going undefeated this year — Doc Harper (@doc_harper) November 23, 2022

Arkansas has nothing to be ashamed of

There are no such things as moral victories but by God that’s a moral victory — Aidsap the Bowling Pig (@aidsapev) November 23, 2022

Never forget: Nick Smith still hasn't played yet

just out here going toe to toe with a top 10 team without potentially our best player — Doc Harper (@doc_harper) November 23, 2022

