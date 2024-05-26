Twister alert! Prospect Luke Dally pulls off rare submission down under at Eternal MMA 84

The latest twister submission etched into the MMA record books took place Friday in Australia.

At Eternal MMA 84, Luke Dally contorted opponent Jordan Thomas and secured the tap at the 1:38 mark of Round 2. The lightweight bout took place in Moore Park, New South Wales, and streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

When the two fighters ended up in an awkward position on the ground, Dally knew what to do. He triangled one of Thomas’ legs, grabbed hold of the neck, and twisted.

Tenemos un Twister mañanero desde Australia de Luke Dally #EternalMMA84 pic.twitter.com/aM1r7u2N8u — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) May 24, 2024

Dally, 27, has won three-straight fights since a professional debut loss. Two of those wins were submissions. Thomas has the exact opposite record. After a victorious pro debut, he’s lost three fights in a row.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie