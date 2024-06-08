Twinsburg baseball team heading to OHSAA finals, dedicate season to late coach

***Watch previous coverage above.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Twinsburg High School Tigers boys baseball team is heading to the OHSAA finals Sunday for the first time in the school’s history.

The Tigers defeated Olentangy Berlin 4-1 Friday in Akron at Canal Park for the Division I semifinal match up.

The stands were packed with Twinsburg fans thrilled to see the team doing so well this season.

Last year, they only won a single game and this season they only lost one game in their suburban conference.

Most of the seniors have played together since they were in little league and travel teams and have stuck together through a lot; including the loss of their beloved Coach Jeff Luca who passed away in a car accident in December.

The players have dedicated the season to him and many were seen before the game earlier in the day Friday wearing t-shirts with it printed on the back.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. I know we have someone up there helping us out. You know, in the name of Coach Luca, and everything these boys are doing is just unbelievable,” said current Coach Jim Lipinski, who was close friends with Coach Luca.

The boy’s teamwork and maturity on and off the field has been an inspiration for many in the community and they turned out in large numbers to cheer them on.

An athletic booster organization even purchased a number of tickets for high school students so that they could go.

“It’s really cool. We’re very proud of them, yes, we’re very hyped for the team,” said Bella Shortridge, a 2024 graduating senior.

On Sunday, the Tigers will play the winners of the Perrysburg vs. Mason game.

The Tigers are proud of their achievements and now hoping for a true storybook ending to this inspirational and incredible season.

“We want to do it for Coach Luca,” said Jack Phillips (RF).

