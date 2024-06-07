Twins at their worst vs. AL's best; a big name enters Timberwolves picture

Host Michael Rand dives into the struggles of the Twins against the AL's top teams after a loss to the Yankees dropped Minnesota to 0-14 against New York, Cleveland and Baltimore this season. It's not just one thing, but this is a big thing: the Twins were No. 2 in starting pitcher ERA last season; this year, they are No. 25. Plus Dallas is apparently not invincible after getting routed by Boston in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, while a huge name has joined the Wolves ownership pursuit.

9:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a breakdown of Vikings minicamp. Who stood out on both sides of the ball? What is J.J. McCarthy's timeline? And what should we look for from Justin Jefferson after his huge contract was signed?

29:00: Natalie Darwitz is reportedly out as GM of PWHL Minnesota.

