Twins wiped out by Yankees again

NEW YORK — The outcome of the game never seemed to be in question after the first inning. The bigger question, instead, was how long Yankees starter Carlos Rodón could carry his bid for perfection.

The answer was into the sixth inning, at which point Carlos Santana finally broke through, getting the Twins on the board with a solo home run.

By that point, though, the Twins were trailing by seven runs on their way to a 9-5 loss to New York on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Leadoff hitter Anthony Volpe got the Yankees going with a single at 101 miles per hour off the bat off Chris Paddack, the beginning of a first inning in which the Yankees scored four runs.

Three of those runs scored with a pair of outs, including two on a Gleyber Torres double that ticked off a diving Manuel Margot’s glove in right field.

While Paddack recovered in the middle of the innings, at one point sending down 10 straight batters, a walk to D.J. LeMahieu in the fifth inning snapped that streak and spelled the beginning of the end of his night.

Paddack left his start with the bases loaded, no outs and former Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge coming to the plate, a mess that reliever Diego Castillo couldn’t clean up.

Judge smacked a triple, clearing the bases and making a game that had already felt out of reach more lopsided. The superstar drove in five of the Yankees’ runs, including another in the sixth when he drew a bases-loaded walk in an inning in which Twins pitchers walked four.

While Paddack was unable to make it through five, his teammates were stifled by Rodón, who threw six scoreless frames against the Twins last month.

The Yankees’ starter struck out nine and was perfect for 5 1/3 innings before the Twins finally broke through in his final inning of work.

And while the Twins tacked on runs in the later innings — including one on a birthday home run from Royce Lewis, which made him the first player in club history to homer in his first three games of the season — it was not nearly enough to make a true dent in the Yankees’ lead.