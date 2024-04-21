Twins-White Sox series preview: Struggling Twins face MLB-worst Chicago

Four-game series at Target Field

All games on 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m. (BSN, FS1): RHP Jonathan Cannon (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.36)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. (BSN Extra): RHP Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.10 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (1-2, 3.97)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. (BSN): LHP Garrett Crochet (1-3, 5.61 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 3.57)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m. (BSN): Michael Soroka (0-3, 7.50 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.91)

White Sox update: The White Sox are off to the worst start in franchise history with a major league-worst record of 3-18. … The White Sox closed out a three-game series Sunday in Philadelphia with an 8-2 loss to the Phillies. The White Sox have lost nine of 10 and 14 of 16. … OF Andrew Benintendi has batted .330 in 59 career games against the Twins. … SS Paul DeJong suffered a contusion of his left elbow when hit by a pitch Saturday. He sat out Sunday. … OF Luis Robert Jr. (right hip flexor strain), who has been sidelined since April 6, is expected to be on the injured list until late May. … 3B Yoan Moncada (left adductor strain), who has been sidelined since April 10, is expected to miss 2-3 more months. … RHP John Brebbia (right calf strain), sidelined since April 6, is expected to be activated Monday.

Sign up for our Twins Update newsletter

MLB standings

Twins update: The Twins are 7-13 after a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Target Field. The Twins, who have won only one series this season, have lost five of six games and are 2-6 in home games. … The Twins were 9-4 against the White Sox last season. The Twins won five of six from the White Sox at Target Field. … Austin Martin has a seven-game hitting streak — tying Ryan Jeffers and Alex Kiriloff for the longest by the Twin this season. … Max Kepler (right knee contusion), who has been on a rehabilitation assignment with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints, could rejoin the Twins on Monday. … Jhoan Duran (right oblique strain) will begin a rehab assignment with the Saints on Tuesday.