Twins wake up a little too late in 6-3 loss to Dodgers

Maybe things would’ve gone differently for the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field if bonafide ace Tyler Glasnow wasn’t pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the other end.

After looking completely overmatched against Glasnow for most of the game, the Twins woke up down the stretch, though it proved to be too little, too late in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

It was an incredible effort from Glasnow on the mound as he mowed down batter after batter, going seven innings without allowing a run, while tying a career high with 14 strikeouts.

The only reprieve for the Twins came when Glasnow finally got lifted for the game in favor of the bullpen.

That provided a small opening, and catcher Ryan Jeffers almost immediately took advantage with a solo home run off of reliever Alex Vesia in the eighth inning. That gave the offense a spark, and it carried over as shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Alex Kirilloff went back-to-back off of reliever Connor Brogdon in the ninth inning.

On the flip side, even though Glasnow didn’t need much run support given how nasty his stuff looked, he got everything he needed via a three-run homer from center fielder James Outman in the fifth inning, and a three-run homer from catcher Will Smith in the sixth inning.

The home runs from the Dodgers came after St. Paul native Louie Varland left a pair of fastballs in the middle of the plate.

Related Articles