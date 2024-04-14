Twins vs. Tigers Highlights
Ryan Jeffers and the Twins take on Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers on April 14, 2024
Ryan Jeffers and the Twins take on Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers on April 14, 2024
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
The Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Woods has scored in the 80s just five times in his entire career.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
The Coyotes have been struggling for years to find a new arena.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
This is practically a cliché in the NFL at this point.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.