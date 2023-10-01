Twins vs. Rockies Highlights
The Twins belted four home runs, highlighted by Trevor Larnach's grand slam, in their 14-6 win over the Rockies
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
Alvarez won a unanimous decision to retain his titles by scores of 118-109 twice and 119-108. Yahoo Sports had it 119-108 for Alvarez.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
Follow Canelo Alvarez versus Jermell Charlo live Saturday with Yahoo Sports.
Kyler Murray has not played or practiced for the Cardinals since tearing his ACL in a game last December.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history.