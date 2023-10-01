Twins vs. Rockies Highlights

The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
Ray Davis had one of the best single-game performances in Kentucky history.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
Another session, another round of domination for Europe, including the worst beating in Ryder Cup foursomes history.
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
