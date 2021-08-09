Twins vs. Astros Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jorge Polanco's 2 home runs power Twins to 7-5 win
Jorge Polanco's 2 home runs power Twins to 7-5 win
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
Not only did the Mets fall into third place in the NL East, but Javier Baez also left Sunday's shutout loss with an injury.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger (4-3) in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double.
Just two years ago, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was the best player in NL. Today, he’s in the conversation of being among the worst-hitting players.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Even though the Yankees came into the day on a 5-game win streak, a shutout loss and an injury to Gleyber Torres are all that are being talked about after this weekend's series against the Mariners, according to Sweeny Murti.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
Top to bottom, obviously Farhan [Zaidi], Scott Harris, [Gabe Kapler], our whole staff, they've done an amazing job acquiring players."
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
This was frightening.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.