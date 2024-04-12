Twins visit the Tigers to begin 4-game series

Minnesota Twins (4-6) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-4)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -125, Twins +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins to open a four-game series.

Detroit has a 7-4 record overall and a 1-2 record at home. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota had an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Twins averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has three home runs, eight walks and five RBI while hitting .205 for the Tigers. Gio Urshela is 12-for-31 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Kirilloff has two doubles, three triples, a home run and three RBI for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 6-for-32 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .184 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Twins: Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.