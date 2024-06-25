Twins visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (43-35, second in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-40, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 19-18 record at home and a 38-40 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 29-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has a 43-35 record overall and a 20-19 record in road games. The Twins have hit 92 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-43 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 15-for-41 with two doubles, six home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Twins: 7-3, .310 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (neck), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.