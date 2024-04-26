Twins try to keep win streak going against the Angels

Minnesota Twins (11-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-15, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 7.17 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -115, Angels -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 3-6 record in home games and a 10-15 record overall. The Angels have a 7-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has an 11-13 record overall and a 5-7 record in road games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O'Hoppe leads the Angels with a .311 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-38 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has four home runs, five walks and 13 RBI while hitting .275 for the Twins. Austin Martin is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .238 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Miguel Sano: day-to-day (knee), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.