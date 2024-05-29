Twins top Royals 4-2 behind patient offense, solid pitching

It wasn't long ago when the Twins offense was at the root of a seven-game losing streak, slow to make in-game adjustments and unable to string together rallies.

Contrast that with the eighth inning Tuesday. With a one-run lead against the Kansas City Royals, Byron Buxton drew a 10-pitch walk after fouling three fastballs, two at 100 mph, and two splitters from reliever Carlos Hernández. Buxton swiped second base, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Edouard Julien ended a seven-pitch at-bat with a bloop single up the middle.

A patient offensive approach combined with strong pitching from Simeon Woods Richardson and four relievers carried the Twins to a 4-2 victory at Target Field. It was their sixth victory in their last seven games.

Closer Jhoan Duran allowed two straight hits to open the top of the ninth inning, putting the tying run at first base. Christian Vázquez, however, threw out pinch-runner Dairon Blanco attempting to steal second base with an impressive no-look tag from Carlos Correa, and Duran struck out MJ Melendez on the next pitch to turn a jam into a save.

The Twins had a two-run lead after four batters against Cole Ragans, the Royals' Opening Day starter who carried a 13-inning scoreless streak into Tuesday. After Manuel Margot opened with an infield single, Carlos Correa crushed a double to left field. Two batters later, Jose Miranda followed with a two-run single up the middle.

There was a chance to add onto the lead during Ragans' 31-pitch first inning — Buxton drew a walk — but Kyle Farmer flew out to the warning track in center field. Farmer's fly ball, according to Statcast, would've been a homer in five of the other 29 ballparks.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Christian Vázquez was credited with a double when Royals left fielder Garrett Hampson had a hard liner deflect off his glove. It was Vázquez's fifth hit this month and his second extra-base hit. Two pitches after Hampson's misplay, Margot clubbed a low changeup into center field for an RBI double.

The Twins tallied nine hits in five innings versus Ragans, a lefthander who pairs a 98-mph fastball with a sharp changeup, matching Ragans' second-highest total in an outing this year.

Woods Richardson, who permitted three hits and two runs in five innings, continues to pitch well in his first extended stretch in the big leagues. He retired 12 of his first 14 batters as he essentially tabled his changeup and curveball for an outing, throwing only fastballs and sliders.

Woods Richardson had some trouble against the bottom of the Royals lineup in the fifth inning. After Nick Loftin drew an eight-pitch walk to open the frame, Hunter Renfroe ripped a double to the center field wall to put two runners in scoring position with none out.

Hampson blooped an RBI single over the head of first baseman Carlos Santana, who was playing in, and another run scored on a groundout. Correa helped Woods Richardson with a diving stop to save a run, the two teammates pointing at each other after the out, and Woods Richardson escaped the jam with a one-run lead when Bobby Witt Jr. flew out to end the inning.

In Woods Richardson's last three starts, he's allowed 10 hits and three runs in 15 innings, stabilizing the Twins rotation after he replaced a struggling Louie Varland.

Twins relievers Jorge Alcala, Josh Staumont and Griffin Jax combined to retire nine consecutive batters with four strikeouts.