Twins and Tigers meet with series tied 1-1

Detroit Tigers (11-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-3, 8.36 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -110, Tigers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Minnesota has gone 2-5 at home and 7-12 overall. The Twins have a 5-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 11-10 overall and 7-3 in road games. The Tigers have an 8-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edouard Julien has two doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 12-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 14-for-36 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .222 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.