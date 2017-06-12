Twins take prep SS Royce Lewis with No. 1 pick in MLB Draft

The mystery is over. With the first pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Royce Lewis from JSerra Catholic High School from San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

With the selection, the team gets possibly the best position player in the draft. All of the other players considered with the No. 1 overall pick were either pitchers or two-way players. Lewis is a pure hitter, playing both shortstop and outfield in high school.

Selecting Lewis with the first pick came as a bit of a surprise. While he was one of the best players on the board, the Twins kept their selection shrouded in secrecy up until the last minute. It wasn’t until the morning of the draft that Lewis was mentioned as a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Weeks before the draft, a report emerged suggesting the Twins would not take flame-throwing high school pitcher Hunter Greene with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, the team was reportedly debating between Brendan McKay and Kyle Wright. On the morning of the draft, our own Jeff Passan said McKay and Lewis were the two names in play.

Manager Paul Molitor even admitted he had no idea who the team would pick a day before the draft, though that could have been misdirection. Either way, it gives an idea of just how carefully the Twins guarded the pick.

Lewis is the first player to be selected by the Twins with the No. 1 overall pick since the team took catcher Joe Mauer in 2001. If they can get similar production out of Lewis, they’ll be more than satisfied. Prior to a 2013 concussion, Mauer hit .323/.405/.468 over his first 10 years in the majors. He was on a clear Hall of Fame path before injuries struck.

While it’s a lot to expect that type of performance, it shows how the pick could come to define the Twins going forward. If Lewis turns out to be a star, like Mauer, he could be the face of the franchise for years to come.

THE REST OF THE TOP 10

Hunter Greene (left) went No. 2 overall to the Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft. (AP Photo)

NO. 2: THE CINCINNATI REDS SELECT NOTRE DAME HIGH (CALIF.) PITCHER HUNTER GREENE

The 17-year-old fire-baller Hunter Greene was considered by many to be the most talented player in the draft. The Twins, however, passed on Greene, allowing the Reds to strike. Greene has already been profiled by Sports Illustrated due to both his talent and ability to already throw 102 mph fastballs. While he also plays shortstop, the Reds plan on using him as a pitcher.

NO. 3: THE SAN DIEGO PADRES SELECT WHITEVILLE HIGH (N.C.) PITCHER MACKENZIE GORE

While 18-year-old Mackenzie Gore was never mentioned for the No. 1 overall spot by the Twins, he was considered an elite prospect by many analysts. The left-hander was projected to go to the Padres with the third pick by ESPN, MLB.com and Baseball America prior to the draft. Despite his age, Gore was considered by many to be the best left-handed pitcher in the draft.

NO. 4: THE TAMPA BAY RAYS SELECT LOUISVILLE FIRST BASEMAN/PITCHER BRENDAN MCKAY

Brendan McKay was considered one of the two candidates to go No. 1 overall to the Twins. Minnesota reportedly made an offer to McKay, but he declined, leading the Twins to select Lewis instead. The 21-year-old McKay excelled as a two-way player at Louisville. Though he was announced at the draft as a first baseman, the Rays reportedly plan to use him in both roles in the minors. As a hitter, McKay posted a .343 average, with 17 home runs, over 210 at-bats. As a pitcher, he posted a 2.34 ERA, with 140 strikeouts in 104 innings.

NO. 5: THE ATLANTA BRAVES SELECT VANDERBILT PITCHER KYLE WRIGHT

Kyle Wright was considered by the Twins as the No. 1 overall pick, but apparently dropped on their board a few days before the draft. The 21-year-old righty owns a 97 mph fastball. As the first college pitcher to be selected, Wright could make an appearance in the majors sooner than Greene and Gore.

