Twins sweep twinbill 6-4, 6-4

Jun. 7—WHITEFISH — It was better late than never for the Glacier Twins Thursday night — they put together five-run rallies in the sixth inning of bookend 6-4 wins over Mission Valley in Class A Legion baseball.

The Mariners led both games late, only to falter at the end. In the first game the Twins' Kellen Kroger allowed just one hit in four shutout innings — he fanned seven — but the Mariners then broke through with a grand slam by Dawson DuMont to take a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

Glacier's ensuing rally was helped by a couple errors and a walk, but there were also five singles by the Twins (3-1) — including run-scoring base hits by Stevyn Andrachick and Kroger to make it 6-4.

Mission Valley (3-5) led the second game 4-0 after a two-run home run from Holden Emerson in the third inning.

Then the sixth inning rolled around and Kroger's two-run single tied the game at 4-4 and Michael Miller's two-run single capped the scoring.

Matthew Mitts threw four innings of scoreless relief of Maddox Muller in the nightcap, allowing one hit and striking out three.