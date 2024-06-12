Twins sweep doubleheader against Loggers

Jun. 12—LIBBY — The Glacier Twins jumped out to an early lead against the Libby Loggers at Lee Gehrig field, in the first game of the doubleheader and won by a comfortable margin of 16-2.

The Twins put up a four spot in the first inning, highlighted by a double from Matthew Mitts. The Loggers answered back in their bottom half of the inning, when Cy Williams hit the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to trim the deficit 4-2.

That was the only runs the Loggers scored, as the Twins scored in each of the first four innings. Nolan Amerman homered in the third inning to score Matthew Mitts and a huge nine run fourth put the game out of reach.

Mitts started the game and lasted two innings before he was relieved by Dawson Juntunen who finished the game with three scoreless innings, allowing no hits, to earn the win.

GLACIER 412 90x x 16 12 0

LIBBY 200 00x x 2 1 5

GLACIER — Maddox Muller 1-2, Treyson Murphy 0-2, Stevyn Andrachick 2-2, Kellen Kroger 0-3, Jake McIntyre 1-4, Michael Miller 2-3, Reed Boyer 1-1, Matthew Mitts 1-2, Connor Magnuson 0-0, Nolan Amerman 1-2, Collison Lewis 0-1, Trenton Derosa 2-2, Amerman West 0-1, Dawson Juntunen 1-1.

LIBBY — Aidan Rose 0-2, Bo Miles 0-2, Cy Williams 1-1, Rusty Gillespie 0-2, Tanner Wolfe 0-2, Cody Todd 0-1, Isaac Lamere 0-1, Brody Gilmore 0-1, Mason Crow 0-1, Kale Riddle 0-2.

2B — McIntyre, Mitts, Andrachick 2. 3B — Miller, Muller. HR — Amerman, Williams. RBIs — Williams 2, Boyer, Miller, Murphy, McIntyre, Mitts, Magnuson, Juntunen, Andrachick 2, Kroger 2, Amerman 2, Derosa 2.

The Glacier Twins swept the series against the Libby Loggers with identical scores of 16-2. The Twins jumped out early again with a 10-0 lead and Michael Miller threw four scoreless frames before giving up two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end his night.

The Twins capitalized on the teams 10 walks and used timely hits in the fifth and sixth innings to blow the game open.

Maddox Muller went 3-for-4 and drove in two, as well as picked up the win before the game was called in the sixth.

GLACIER 301 156 x 16 10 3

LIBBY 000 020 x 2 5 5

GLACIER — Maddox Muller 3-4, Stevyn Andrachick 1-5, Kellen Kroger 1-3, Jake McIntyre 1-3, Michael Muller 1-3, Matthew Mitts 1-4, Nolan Amerman 1-4, Trenton Derosa 0-2, Dawson Juntunen 0 — 1, Reed Boyer 1-1.

LIBBY — Aidan Rose 1-3, Mason Crow 2-3, Cy Williams 0-3, Bo Miles 1-3, Tanner Wolfe 0-2, Rusty Gillespie 0-2, Ian Thom 1-3, Brody Gilmore 0-1, Kale Riddle 0-2,

RBIs — Crow, Miles, Andrachick, Miller, Derosa, Muller 2, Kroger 2, Boyer 3.