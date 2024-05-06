Twins start 4-game series at home against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (19-15, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-14, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -132, Twins +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Minnesota is 19-14 overall and 8-7 at home. The Twins have a 14-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle has an 8-7 record in road games and a 19-15 record overall. The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 2.98.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has a .291 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 10 doubles and six home runs. Willi Castro is 18-for-43 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas has four doubles, two triples and three home runs while hitting .360 for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .298 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .211 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.